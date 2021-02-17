Aberdeen slump to worst goalless streak in the 118-year history of the club with 1-0 loss at Celtic

Aberdeen set an unwanted club record for the longest run of games without scoring when losing 1-0 at Celtic.

It is the first time the Dons have fired a blank in six successive games in the club’s proud 118-year history.

A first-half long-range strike from David Turnbull was the difference.

Loan striker Florian Kamberi hit the post with a shot in the first half, but still that long goal drought continues.

Although the Reds produced an improved performance and threatened Celtic, the hard, depressing facts are that it is now one win in 10 matches.

Aberdeen are rapidly running out of time to save the season, with just nine Premiership matches remaining in the season.

Two of those are against Celtic – with Aberdeen back at Parkhead a week on Saturday.

The pressure will only increase on boss Derek McInnes and his squad to turn around this alarming slump in form.

McInnes made one change to the side that drew 0-0 with St Mirren at the weekend to extend the run of games without a goal to five.

Dropping to the bench was attacker Niall McGinn, with defender Ash Taylor replacing him.

McInnes went with a back three of Andy Considine, Taylor and Tommie Hoban, having utilised a back four in the draw with St Mirren.

Prior to this clash, Aberdeen had only tasted victory once in 29 Premiership visits to Parkhead.

On the Dons current form, with one win in nine games, it looked a mammoth task.

Celtic enjoyed the early possessio,n but it was Aberdeen who created the first clear opportunity in the 10th minute when Dean Campbell pinched possession off Ryan Christie before feeding a pass to Florian Kamberi.

The on-loan St Gallen striker raced beyond Stephen Welsh and curled a 20-yard shot at goal that was easily saved by Scott Bain.

Campbell had ran upfield in support and was clear in space for a pass, but Kamberi opted to shoot.

The opener came in the 14th minute when David TURNBULL received a pass from Callum McGregor.

Turnbull was allowed the time to shoot from range and lashed in a vicious 25-yard drive beyond keeper Joe Lewis into the bottom right-hand corner.

It was a hammer blow to Aberdeen.

In the build up to the match, McInnes had emphasised the importance of netting first to try to test Celtic.

They had to close down Turnbull and failed to.

On the rare occasions Aberdeen got the ball – Celtic had 71% of possession in the opening half hour – the Dons were wasteful and lost it.

In the 31st minute, Turnbull fired a 25-yard free kick over the bar.

Moments later, McGregor shot from 15 yards out, but it sailed over.

Celtic were threatening to score a second.

In the 36th minute, Campbell broke into the penalty area, hit the byeline and drilled a superb cross along the face of goal.

With keeper Bain stranded, all it needed was contact but no-one could capitalise.

It was a big chance, but wasn’t taken.

Moments later, Kamberi was denied by the woodwork.

The striker collected a pass from Ross McCrorie before firing a low drive that cracked off the post before being cleared by Welsh for a throw in.

In the 45th minute, keeper Lewis produced a strong save to block a vicious drive from Odsonne Edouard.

It would have been harsh on the Dons had Celtic gone two up just before the break.

Aberdeen had forced their way into the game and were holding their own for the last 15 minutes of the half, threatening and looking dangerous.

Half-time: Celtic 1 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen began positively with Kamberi again involved.

The on-loan striker raced on to a free-kick whipped into the box by Lewis Ferguson on the right and his 15-yard glancing header flashed just wide of the far post.

Aberdeen were awarded a free-kick in dangerous territory in the 60th minute.

However, Campbell’s delivery failed to get past the first man.

It was a wasted opportunity.

In the 65th minute, loan striker Fraser Hornby shot from 12 yards, but the effort was straight at Bain, who collected comfortably.

As the 72nd minute passed, the Dons had set a new unwanted club record for the most minutes without scoring.

Deep into injury time, keeper Lewis even came up for a corner, but still the long wait for a goal continued.

Full-time: Celtic 1 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Fraser Hornby, Ash Taylor, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Florian Kamberi, Dean Campbell, Matty Kennedy, Ross McCrorie.

Subs: Connor McLennan (for Hayes 60), Niall McGinn (for Hornby 78), Callum Hendry (for Hornby 78), Dylan McGeouch (for Campbell 83).

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Ethan Ross, Miko Virtanen, Jack MacKenzie.

CELTIC: Bain, Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Taylor, Soro, McGregor, Turnbull, Christie, Ajeti, Edouard.

Subs: Rogic (for Ajeti 62), Brown (for Soro 72), Kilmala (for Edouard 81), Elyounoussi (for Turnbull 81).

Subs not used: Barkas, Duffy, Griffiths, Ralston, Laxalt.