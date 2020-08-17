Aberdeen sign Ross McCrorie from Rangers on initial loan which will become permanent next summer

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists new signing Ross McCrorie will bring long-term value to the club.

McInnes swooped to secure the 22-year-old on a four-year deal from Rangers until summer 2024.

McCrorie’s first season with the Dons will be on loan from the Ibrox club with the permanent move beginning next summer.

A six-figure fee has been agreed and payment will be delayed until next summer for the former Scotland U21 international captain.

McCrorie, who can play in defence or in midfield, will be ineligible to play against Rangers this season due to the terms of his season-long loan deal.

McInnes beat Premiership rivals Hibernian to the capture of the versatile McCrorie with an 11th hour bid after the Easter Road club had two bids rejected.

Meanwhile, McInnes confirmed he hopes to sign a striker on a short-term deal to cope with an injury crisis that has blighted his forward ranks.

McInnes said: “He is the type of signing we should be doing at this club, a young Scottish talent and somebody that I have admired for a couple of seasons.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people who have worked with him before and a lot of our lads know him from the international set-up.

“A lot of my staff have been involved with him at the U21s and always spoke highly of him as a boy.

“What he brings is real stature, a young Scottish talent, 22 years of age coming to us in a four-year deal.

“We couldn’t have been more pleased with that signing.

“He’s a young, Scottish player with real value and we feel we can help him develop, find a home here and fulfil his potential.”

McInnes has been restricted in the current transfer window because of financial losses suffered by the club during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff and players have agreed to take pay cuts to offset losses, while the deal to secure Jonny Hayes could only go through because the winger agreed to defer his wages for a year.

In light of the financial situation at the club, the Dons have secured McCrorie on an initial loan with a permanent deal, and payment, kicking in next year.

McInnes said: “Obviously we’re restricted with what we can do in terms of spending a fee.

“But when the opportunity came and any fee could be delayed until next season, we were delighted to try to at least have that chance to bring him here. Once we got the opportunity and permission to speak to him, I couldn’t be more impressed with the boy.”

McInnes admits he has been tracking McCrorie’s status during previous transfer windows.

McCrorie, who was on loan at Portsmouth last season, can bring versatility as he can play at centre-back, as a central midfield anchor, and at right-back.

That versatility could be key as McInnes faces the prospect of eight first-team players potentially being hit with bans for Covid-19 protocol breaches. All eight have been served with notices of complaint by the SFA.

McInnes said: “Every transfer window that came up I was always keen to see exactly where he was in the pecking order there. After speaking to the chairman, everyone saw the merit of getting Ross, for the long-term planning.”

McInnes also hopes to sign a striker on a short-term deal as Sam Cosgrove is out for two months (knee) and Curtis Main is also sideined.

Loan striker Ryan Edmondson has returned to Leeds United due to an ankle injury sustained during training.

McInnes said: “The priorities remain elsewhere on the pitch because we are struggling with a number nine due to the injuries we’ve had.

“We will continue to try get one that will fit the bill for us in the short-term.”