Aberdeen set to sign highly-rated Brighton midfielder Teddy Jenks on season-long loan

Brighton midfielder Teddy Jenks has agreed to join Aberdeen on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old had several other offers, including in the English Championship, but has opted to move to Pittodrie after visiting Cormack Park on Thursday.

Jenks, who has been capped by England at under-17 and under-16 level, will become new boss Stephen Glass’ fourth signing following the arrival of Celtic captain Scott Brown, Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher and Livingston forward Jay Emmanuel Thomas.

The Dons are also understood to have agreed a fee with Major League Soccer for Houston Dynamo striker Christian Ramirez with the Dons hoping to secure a work permit to allow the 30-year-old to make the move to the Reds. Atlanta United right back Jack Gurr is also expected to complete a loan move.

Attacking midfielder Jenks scored eight goals in 23 appearances for Brighton in Premier League 2 last season.

He made his debut for Brighton in a 3-1 Carabao Cup home defeat against Aston Villa in September 2019.

Brighton manager Graham Potter spoke of his high hopes for Jenks last year after the player signed a new deal at the Seagulls to remain with the club until the summer of 2023.

He said: “He is obviously learning from playing with the first team players every day.

“He is learning about the speed of the game and the challenges you face when you are at that level.

“He is a talented young player who has recovered from a bad injury and he is still in that process where he is getting stronger and stronger. He has got a good future. He is an intelligent footballer.”

The Dons are set to discover their Scottish Premiership fixtures on Tuesday before finding out their opening opponent in the Europa Conference League when the draw is made on Wednesday.