Aberdeen set to complete surprise loan move for Rangers’ Ross McCrorie

Aberdeen are expected to complete a deal to sign Rangers defender-midfielder Ross McCrorie on loan.

The surprise move for the 22-year-old, which is understood to include an option to land him permanently at the end of the loan for a six-figure fee, is set to go through, subject to a medical at Cormack Park today.

Hibs had also been trying to land McCrorie, who can play right-back, centre-back and in central midfield, and spent last season on loan at Portsmouth.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has previously spoken about the difficulties of bringing in signings during the current financial climate, with free agents Jonny Hayes and Tommie Hoban the only additions so far.

Hayes deferred his wages for a year to resign at Pittodrie.