Ethan Ross will spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Dunfermline Athletic, Aberdeen have announced.

Ross, 18, who made his Dons debut last year and has gone on to make seven first-team appearances, will be eligible for Pars against Ayr United in the Championship tomorrow.

A Dons statement said: “Everyone at the club wishes Ethan all the very best during his spell at Dunfermline.”