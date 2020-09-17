Aberdeen secure glamour Euro clash with Sporting Lisbon

Aberdeen will play Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League third qualifying round next week after overcoming Viking FK.

The in form Dons extended their winning streak to six games with a 2-0 victory in Norway in the one-legged tie behind closed doors.

Reward is a clash against 18-time Portuguese league winners Sporting away next Thursday.

Recent signing Ross McCrorie netted the opener late in the first half with a superb strike for his second goal in two games.

Welsh international Ryan Hedges doubled the lead with a goal direct from a corner kick in the second half.

The Dons will now face a Sporting side in crisis as the Portuguese have been hit with a coronavirus outbreak.

Seven players, manager Ruben Amorim and two members of the back-room staff have all tested positive for Covid-19.

All are currently in isolation and will be ruled out for Thursday’s Euro clash.

Such is the concerning extent of the escalating outbreak, Sporting have relocated to the Algarve and there are doubts whether their league opener will go ahead against Gil Vicente on Saturday.

Aberdeen made one change to the side that defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 at the weekend with Dylan McGeouch coming in for the injured Matty Kennedy.

Viking FK made their intentions clear after just 40 seconds when Zymer Bytyqi was left unmarked 15 yards out, but his powerful shot slammed into the side netting.

It was a let-off for the Reds.

Aberdeen came close in the sixth minute when Jonny Hayes burst down the left flank and crossed to Marley Watkins, but the striker’s 12-yard header was pushed over the bar by keeper Iven Austbo.

Veteran keeper Austbo was pitched back in for his first game time in 10 weeks having been ruled out since early July with a knee injury.

Second choice Arild Ostbo was ruled out having suffered an ankle injury in the 5-3 defeat of Kristiansund at the weekend

The Dons should have netted in the 15th minute when Scott Wright was played clean through on goal.

However, breaking one-on-one with the keeper, Wright was denied by Austbo who blocked with his legs as he attempted to shoot low and wide across him.

A clear-cut opportunity – Wright should have netted.

In 20th minute Ylldren Ibrahimaj was denied a shot by a perfectly timed tackle by Andy Considine inside the penalty area.

It was fantastic defending from Considine.

Moments later Ibrahimaj again threatened when he was allowed too much space and out-jumped Ross McCrorie only to head wide.

In the 29th minute Lewis Ferguson shot wide of the far post from 20 yards out.

Aberdeen threatened in the 33rd minute when Wright burst down the left flank to open up space before crossing inside to Watkins in the box.

Under pressure, Watkins fired off a low shot from 15 yards, but the keeper was well placed to save.

The opener came in the 44th minute when a low drive from Wright was deflected into the path of McCRORIE at the edge of the box.

McCrorie, operating at right wing-back, unleashed a superb volley into the near corner.

There was a concerning moment as the assistant referee called over referee Filip Glova to raise concerns about Andy Considine’s position inside the box.

However, after a long discussion, Glova awarded the goal.

Scotland U21 captain McCrorie netted in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend and delivered for Aberdeen yet again.

What a signing for Aberdeen since arriving from Rangers last month.

On completion of his season-long loan next summer, McCrorie will join Aberdeen on a three-year permanent deal for £350,000.

In the 47th minute Veton Berisha, who had netted eight goals in the last six games, flashed a low 15-yard drive inches wide on the half-volley after connecting with a corner-kick in a move off the training pitch.

Showing great determination Hedges broke past two challenges before shooting powerfully from 15 yards.

Keeper Austbo blocked with the ball falling to Hayes, but his low drive was blocked.

Aberdeen made it 2-0 in the 78th minute with a goal direct from a corner kick.

HEDGES whipped in a vicious inswinging delivery from the corner that curled and dipped beyond keeper to fly into the far top corner. It was a brilliant goal.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Hoban, Considine, McKenna, Hedges, McGeouch, Hayes, Ferguson, Wright, McCrorie, Watkins.

Subs: Ojo (for Wright 72), Logan (for McGeouch 72), Main (for Watkins 90)

Subs not used: Cerny, McGinn, Taylor, McLennan.

VIKING FK: Austbø, Østbø, Vevatne, Heggheim, Andrésson, Vikstol; Ibrahimaj, Bell, Torsteinbø; De Lanlay, Berisha, Bytyqi.

Subs: Subs: Hoiland (for Vevatne 76), Bjorshol (for Andersson 76), Oestensen (for de Lanlay 85).

Subs: Crowe, Sebulonsen, De Souza.