Aberdeen ‘satisfied’ player who tested positive for Covid-19 can begin graded return to training at Cormack Park tomorrow

Aberdeen have confirmed a squad member who tested positive for coronavirus last week will return to Cormack Park tomorrow.

Boss Derek McInnes revealed to the Evening Express the unnamed player had since returned two negative results in tests for the virus, something he believed indicated a “false positive”, and the individual concerned was to be tested again today as a final precaution.

The Dons are satisfied he has now met the criteria to begin a graded return to full pre-season training.

A statement said: “The club can confirm the first team squad member who tested positive for Covid-19 will return to Cormack Park tomorrow to begin his “Return to Play” protocol, which is mandatory for all those who have tested positive.

“The player, who remained asymptomatic throughout, has been following the appropriate isolation procedures since the positive test and the medical team are now satisfied he has met all the criteria to start a graded return to full training.

“All other players continue to produce negative results as part of our mandatory testing regime, provided by The Aberdeen Clinic, and together with the stringent hygiene and safety measures in place at Cormack Park we are confident the precautions the Club is taking are working effectively.”