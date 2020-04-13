Aberdeen right to lay bare financial shortfall, says Dons director and Atlanta United president Darren Eales

Darren Eales reckons Aberdeen were right to come out and lay the facts bare of their financial concerns during lockdown.

Last month Dave Cormack openly stated they were facing a £5 million shortfall during the shutdown of football, with the Dons chairman adding they were planning for a lack of income for three to six months.

The club is debt-free and has £1.5 million in the bank but like every other club, has had to face up to the harsh reality of difficult decisions being made.

Eales, who is president at MLS franchise Atlanta United, has seen the owner of his club Arthur Blank donate $6 million to relief efforts in the States.

He said: “I’ve been involved from afar in terms of watching what’s happened. The important thing is, that whenever you have something like we’re going through with the coronavirus, the way that individuals and clubs and corporations cope are, is that you’ve got to have hope, you’ve got be positive. You’ve got to be realistic and face up to the realities of what’s happening.

“There’s no point having that Pollyanna attitude where it’s all going to be great. You’ve got to be positive but it’s a bit of a paradox at the same time, you’ve got to be realistic and confront what’s happening.

Dave Cormack and Darren Eales (the president of Atlanta United).“The club did a great job of getting out early and addressing that this is a situation: ‘this is difficult but it doesn’t mean we’re going to throw the towel in, and if we rally together this is something we can overcome and come out the other side stronger’. That was a great message.

“The way that the fans, the community, the city has got behind the club has been fantastic. Likewise, it’s shown what the club can do. Even through the messaging. We’re all trying to get those public service announcements out there and there’s no better way to do that than through the local football club. You get the message of social distancing, washing your hands. That’s more effective if you’re doing that from the club. That’s been a good example of how that’s been able to help.”

Eales has been in regular contact with Dons chief Cormack since the lockdown, which has seen the league season brought to a grinding halt and disputes emanating as to how to resolve it.

He added: “I do think as we come to the other side of this, and being positive, I think we’ll be stronger when we come through this because we have the network and the relationship between the clubs. As we get to the other side of this and get back to playing, we’ll both be stronger for having that relationship.”

The relationship between the two clubs has strengthened in the recent months, since the partnership was announced and Eales became a non-executive director in November.

Eales said: “Behind the scenes, we had three of our youth players go to Aberdeen to train. Little things like that are great. In little ways, we’re always stressing to our American players that this is a global game.

“Sometimes we have top talents in our academy and they’ve been the best at their age group every year, but we say ‘yeah, you don’t realise it’s a global game out there. It’s not good enough that you’re the best player here at your age group in Atlanta’.”