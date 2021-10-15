Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay back training after injury set-back, says boss Stephen Glass

By Sean Wallace
15/10/2021, 11:50 am
Calvin Ramsay in action for Aberdeen against Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed teen right-back star Calvin Ramsay has only recently returned to training after an injury set-back.

The 18-year-old, who is being tracked by Premier League clubs Manchester United and Everton, required treatment immediately after the 2-1 loss to Celtic and prior to the recent international break.

The injury forced Ramsay to withdraw from the Scotland under-21 squad for the 2023 European Championship under-21 qualifier against Denmark (1-0 loss) last Thursday.

Norwich City are the latest English club reportedly tracking the teen.

Ramsay, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024, is also on the radar of Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton

Glass confirmed Ramsay is on track to be fit for selection for the Premiership clash at Dundee on Saturday.

Calvin Ramsay in action in the recent 2-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Glass said: “Calvin was itching to go and play for the 21s.

“But he was on the treatment table straight after the game (Celtic), which was unfortunate.

“He has only trained the last couple of days and he needed the time to get fit for this game (Dundee).

“He’s fit and available.”

Aberdeen travel to Dundee, the Premiership’s bottom side, bidding to end a nine-game run in all competitions without victory.

Despite the Dons slumping to the worst run of form since 2010, Ramsay continues to be a stand-out performer.

He provided an assist for Lewis Ferguson’s goal in the loss to Celtic and also provided assists for both goals in the 3-2 defeat at St Mirren in the previous game.

The right-back only made his first team breakthrough in March this year, but his rapid ascent stepped up another notch when securing a debut Scotland U21 cap when starting in a 1-1 draw away to Turkey last month.

Glass said: “Hopefully the next time the 21s comes round Calvin is able to take part.

“I know what it means for young players to play for the 21s and Calvin has worked hard to push himself into that squad and hopefully beyond at some point.”

 