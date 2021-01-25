Sheffield Wednesday priced out of a move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove

Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday have been priced out of a January transfer window move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove.

The Owls, currently second bottom of the English second tier, enquired about securing the 24-year-old to bolster their attack.

However, the club could not meet Aberdeen’s valuation of the striker, who netted 23 goals last season.

The Dons accepted a £2.7 million bid from French side Guingamp for Cosgrove during the summer transfer window.

But the striker turned down the move as it did not feel right for him and the time-frame was also tight with the bid coming days before the French transfer window closed.

Just days after rejecting what would have been a then-club record transfer Cosgrove suffered a fractured cartilage that ruled him out for three months.

Since returning to fitness, the striker, who also netted 21 goals in the 2018-19 season, has struggled to find the net.

Cosgrove has scored just three times in 13 appearances this season – eight starts and five off the bench.

Despite still being without a manager following the dismissal of Tony Pulis, struggling Sheffield Wednesday continue to be active in their pursuit of new signings during the January transfer window which closes on Monday.

However, the Owls were way short of what it would take for Aberdeen to let their top scorer for the previous two seasons exit.

Rangers have also completed the pre-contract signing of Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright.

It is understood the Ibrox club will move to re-open talks with Aberdeen in a bid to fast-track Wright’s move to Glasgow by signing him before the January transfer window closes on Monday.

That would involve a transfer fee, although the £350,000 Aberdeen are set to pay Rangers in the summer for Ross McCrorie could come into play, as could a potential player swap.