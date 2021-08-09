Aberdeen reject £500,000 bid for Ryan Hedges after offering attacker new deal

Aberdeen have offered Ryan Hedges a new deal after rejecting a £500,000 bid from an English Championship club for their winger.

The Wales international is in the final year of his contract at Pittodrie and, with three weeks of the transfer window remaining, interest in the former Barnsley player is growing.

A bid was submitted and rejected from a club in England by the Dons for Hedges, 26, who has been attracting interest from Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is keen to keep Hedges at Pittodrie, however, and last week spoke of his desire to extend the player’s contract.

He said: “We love Ryan at this club and from his performances recently you can see he loves playing here.

“We think he is in a great place to further his career. He’s going to play for us as regularly as his performances warrant.

“He plays for a great club and in front of a public that likes watching him play.

“We don’t want to let players’ contracts run into their last year.

“It something that has happened since before I got here. It exposes us slightly, the fact that he is in his last year.

“But I think if he is being sensible he is at a great club, he is doing well and he is enjoying his football.”

The ball is now in Hedges’ court as a new deal is on the table from the Dons.