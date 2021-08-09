Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen reject £500,000 bid for Ryan Hedges after offering attacker new deal

By Paul Third
09/08/2021, 10:30 pm
Ryan Hedges has been offered a new deal by the Dons.
Aberdeen have offered Ryan Hedges a new deal after rejecting a £500,000 bid from an English Championship club for their winger.

The Wales international is in the final year of his contract at Pittodrie and, with three weeks of the transfer window remaining, interest in the former Barnsley player is growing.

A bid was submitted and rejected from a club in England by the Dons for Hedges, 26, who has been attracting interest from Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is keen to keep Hedges at Pittodrie, however, and last week spoke of his desire to extend the player’s contract.

He said: “We love Ryan at this club and from his performances recently you can see he loves playing here.

“We think he is in a great place to further his career. He’s going to play for us as regularly as his performances warrant.

“He plays for a great club and in front of a public that likes watching him play.

“We don’t want to let players’ contracts run into their last year.

“It something that has happened since before I got here. It exposes us slightly, the fact that he is in his last year.

“But I think if he is being sensible he is at a great club, he is doing well and he is enjoying his football.”

The ball is now in Hedges’ court as a new deal is on the table from the Dons.