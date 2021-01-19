Aberdeen receive ‘great news’ as Ross McCrorie expected to be back fit in weeks rather than months

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is relieved Ross McCrorie’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury in the 4-1 defeat by Ross County on Saturday, while Jonny Hayes (ankle) and Ash Taylor (back) also sustained knocks during the loss.

The results of McCrorie’s scans confirmed the player did not suffer a broken ankle as initially feared.

Manager Derek McInnes added: “Thankfully, following an X-ray there was no fracture on Ross’s ankle, but what’s come to light is that he’s punctured the muscle surrounding the ankle and it will mean two to three weeks out, rather than the two to three months which we were anticipating so that’s great news.

“Jonny is off his crutches and we are working to get the swelling reduced so we can assess how he will be for this weekend.

“Ash is still having some issues with his back so we’re waiting to see how he responds this week but he’s got a lot to do before he’s fit for Saturday.

“Greg Leigh is back training and Dylan McGeouch is improving so we hope he will get back to training in a week or so.”

The Dons said winger Connor McLennan will see a specialist due to an ongoing foot problem.