Aberdeen recall Anderson and Virtanen from loan deals

Aberdeen have recalled striker Bruce Anderson and midfielder Miko Virtanen from their loan spells in the Scottish Championship.

Dons boss Derek McInnes confirmed the clause for both to return in the January transfer window from scheduled season-long loans has been activated.

Anderson, 22, had been on loan at Ayr United and netted two goals in 10 appearances, seven starts and three off the bench.

© SNS Group

Striker Anderson led the line in the first game of the season for Aberdeen due to a centre-forward injury crisis with both Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main sidelined.

Aberdeen lost that game, against Rangers, 1-0.

Virtanen, 21, made 12 appearances for Arbroath in the first half of this season, with 11 starts.

Both rejoin the Aberdeen squad this week.

© SNS Group

McInnes said: “We have spoken to the clubs and Anderson and Virtanen will both come back into things.

“They were allowed to play for their clubs on Saturday and then will come back in with us this week.”