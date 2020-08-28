Aberdeen rack up biggest European scoreline under Derek McInnes with 6-0 rout over NSI Runavik

Aberdeen’s thumping 6-0 win over NSI Runavik last night was the biggest margin of victory in Europe under Derek McInnes.

During McInnes’ seven years in charge, the Dons have now contested 31 Uefa Europa League ties and the victory over the Faroese side was their 13th since returning to continental competition in 2014 after a five-year absence.

Lewis Ferguson and Curtis Main’s first-half goals had the Dons in charge at the break before a second-half hat-trick from Ryan Hedges and a strike from Jonny Hayes gave the scoreline its one-sided look.

It also marks Aberdeen’s biggest victory in Europe for 38 years, since the 7-0 triumph over Swiss side FC Sion at the start of the 1982-83 Cup Winners’ Cup run.

Hayes is now on four European goals in an Aberdeen shirt, level with Billy Dodds and two behind current team-mates Niall McGinn and Sam Cosgrove.

Hedges’ treble came 12 months after Cosgrove notched his own in the 5-0 home win over Chikhura Sachkhere. Cosgrove had been on target in the first leg from the spot but run amok in the return fixture at Pittodrie, scoring twice in the first 20 minutes before a clever finish in the game’s closing stages rounded off his hat-trick.

On-loan full-back Greg Leigh headed in on his Dons debut and Scott Wright notched his first European goal in the second half on a memorable evening of vibrant attacking football in the Granite City.

The rampant performance against the Georgians matched the previous best tally under McInnes, which came in their first game back in European competition.

Latvian outfit Daugava Riga were on the receiving end of the punishment that night, however only Shay Logan’s goal separated the two sides at the break.

McGinn was first on target in the second half, tucking away a rebound after his shot was parried, before Adam Rooney found the net from the spot.

Hayes finished at the back post for a fourth goal from Rooney’s cross and the favour was returned in stoppage-time, with the latter clipping in the winger’s cross to complete the rout.

While these results are the biggest in terms of scoreline, the most impressive win arguably remains the 3-0 win over Rijeka in 2015.

Andy Considine gave Aberdeen the lead in Croatia before Peter Pawlett doubled the lead at the start of the second half. Kenny McLean completed a perfect evening with 15 minutes to go as he bagged the third.