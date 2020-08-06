Aberdeen player tests positive for Covid-19 putting St Johnstone trip under threat

An Aberdeen FC player has tested positive for coronavirus, putting Saturday’s Premiership meeting with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park under threat.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon increased lockdown restrictions in the Granite City for seven days yesterday, due to a spike in cases.

Bars and restaurants have shut, while there is a five-mile travel limit for leisure activities and people from outside Aberdeen have been encouraged not to travel into the city.

There were chaotic scenes outside bars in the city centre over the weekend, with large crowds queuing to get into licensed premises.

According to reports elsewhere, a number of first-team players were in and around the city centre at the weekend.

The player who has returned a positive test is self-isolating after receiving the test result and it is understood no other player has tested positive.

A Dons player tested positive last month before testing negative after further testing was carried out.

As of this morning, Aberdeen’s game against St Johnstone was expected to go ahead, despite increased restrictions in the north-east, due to the Dons’ football staff being in a “bubble” and training in a bio-secure environment at Cormack Park.

However, the latest development appears has cast fresh doubt on whether the fixture can take place as planned, with news on whether the match is still on expected this afternoon.

More to follow.