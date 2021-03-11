Aberdeen interim manager Paul Sheerin insists a third-placed finish can still be achieved this season as the board look for a new boss.

However Sheerin insists it will call for unity and the whole club to pull together as they begin to recover from the shock of Derek McInnes’s exit after eight years.

Sheerin, who has stepped up from his role as reserve team coach, insists he has been informed by the Pittodrie board he will be in charge of the Dons until the end of the season as the hunt for a successor to McInnes continues.

He has six Premiership games, starting at Dundee United on Saturday March 20, to salvage a third placed finish.

Sheerin, who heads an interim team that includes Barry Robson and Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson, also has the Scottish Cup to contend.

However he is a realist and accepts he will have to step down at any point this season if the Dons appoint their new manager before the end of the campaign.

Atlanta United 2 coach Stephen Glass is the front runner for the vacant post.

Sheerin told RedTV: “I think third spot is still achievable. It is in Hibs’ hands and it is going to be difficult, there is no getting away from that but there are still enough games left in the season.

“We are three points behind Hibs and we still have a Scottish Cup to compete for. There is still a massive part of the season to play for and a lot to look forward to.

Aberdeen interim boss Paul Sheerin.“For whatever period that myself and Barry are in the job, we will do all that we can to try and deliver third spot and get a run in the Scottish Cup.

“We will keep the standards that Derek and Tony (Docherty, former Dons No.2) have set and hopefully results will turn. All of the players will pull together. The staff will all pull together.

“Everybody wants what is best for the club, and that is what we want to achieve.”

Sheerin will be in the dugout at Tannadice on March 20 for the final game before the Premiership split.

He said: “The board have mentioned to me about being in charge until the end of the season but obviously the process for a new manager has started so I realise that could all change at any moment.

“It is part and parcel of what we are doing.

“I will just do what I am asked until I am told differently and to the best of my ability and hopefully it is good enough.”

Sheerin and his interim management team oversaw a bounce game against Ross County on Tuesday that departing boss Derek McInnes had already arranged to get game time for players short of action.

When McInnes and Docherty’s exit was confirmed on Monday evening they had to step in to take the match the next day.

He said: “The bounce game against Ross County on Tuesday was more about just getting minutes for the younger boys that haven’t played.

“It has been really tough for the younger ones.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board are now searching for a new manager as a new era at the club dawns.

Following talks between McInnes and Cormack on Monday it was decided the 49-year-old would leave with immediate effect by mutual consent.

Those talks came after a 0-0 draw with Hamilton left the Dons with just 11 points from the last possible 39.

Sheerin insists everyone at the club felt huge disappointment and a huge blow when hearing the news the management duo were leaving.

From a professional and personal point of view Sheerin was ‘gutted’ – insisting McInnes brought a level of consistency not seen since the halcyon days of Sir Alex Ferguson in the eighties.

Although he did not deliver the trophies like Sir Alex, with 2014 League Cup the only silverware, McInnes, insists Sheerin brought a consistency of performance and result.

Sheerin said: “Personally it was gutting. He (McInnes) brought me into the club and gave me the opportunity of full time football again. It is hugely disappointing as they are both brilliant people.

“You don’t just build up working relationships in eight years, you build up friendships as well. I feel the two of them, and their families and my family, we had done that in the seven years.

“Everyone feels it around the club that it is a huge disappointment and huge blow as they are brilliant at what they do.

“They have consistently delivered results up there with Sir Alex in terms of the consistency levels they have found, obviously without the success of Sir Alex.

“But in terms of finding that consistency the gaffer and Doc had done that throughout their eight years in the job.”