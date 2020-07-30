Aberdeen pair return to training ahead of Premiership opener with Rangers

Aberdeen have received two fitness boosts with Shay Logan and Dylan McGeouch returning to training.

Right-back Logan and midfielder McGeouch sat out the 1-1 friendly draw with Hibernian at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Both had been sidelined with calf complaints.

Derek McInnes said: “The good thing is we will hopefully have Shay back on to the training pitch.

“Dylan is also back training and both those lads missed the game at the weekend.”

However, Scotland international defender Mikey Devlin and main striker Sam Cosgrove are both ruled out for Saturday’s Premiership opener against Rangers.

Centre-back Devlin is expected to be out until September having suffered a hamstring injury in a friendly against Ross County earlier this month.

Meanwhile, yesterday brought the bombshell news Cosgrove could miss four months with a knee complaint suffered against Hibs in the friendly last weekend.

Saturday’s opener will be Aberdeen’s first competitive game action since a 3-1 Premiership defeat of Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday March 7.

Scottish football went into shutdown just six days after that following the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dons have been back in pre-season training since mid-June.

He said: “We are hoping that one or two will recover from knocks.

“We still have one or two that are not quite out of the woods yet, so we will see how we go.

“There have been plenty of boys who have played lots of the minutes and not missed much of the training at all.

“In terms of actual numbers on the training pitch today we will probably have as many as we have ever had ahead of the game which is good.”