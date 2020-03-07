Aberdeen overcome 10-man Hibs 3-1 to boost Euro bid

Aberdeen fought back from behind to beat 10-man Hibs 3-1 at home to keep up the fight for third spot and Europe.

The Dons were trailing 1-0 when Hibs were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Steven Whittaker, who was shown a second yellow for a clumsy challenge on Lewis Ferguson.

Aberdeen ruthlessly exploited the extra man courtesy of an own goal from Adam Jackson and strikes from Andy Considine and Curtis Main.

The fight back denied the Dons suffering a fifth straight Premiership home defeat and secured their first league win at Pittodrie since the turn of the year.

It was the first home Premiership win since December 26 last year.

With third-placed Motherwell drawing 1-1, Aberdeen also slashed the gap on the Steelmen in the race for Europe to one point.

Aberdeen were denied a strong penalty claim soon after falling behind when Lewis Ferguson was felled in the box by Greg Docherty as both players were grappling for the ball.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes made one change to the starting XI that fought back to draw 2-2 away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

January signing Dylan McGeouch came in for centre-back Mikey Devlin, who dropped to the bench as McInnes set up with three at the back and a five-man midfield.

Aberdeen created the opening opportunity in the third minute when Main met a low cross from Niall McGinn 10 yards out with his back to goal.

He was alert enough to attempt a back-heeled flick which passed inches wide of the far post.

In the fifth minute Jamie Gullan fired in a powerful drive from 20 yards but keeper Joe Lewis did well to save.

A moment later the Easter Road club again threatened when Christian Doidge met a cross from Paul McGinn but Lewis saved well to deny the striker.

In an open start to the match Ferguson twice threatened within a minute.

First he powered up field from deep in midfield and breaking into the penalty area unleashed a 15-yard shot that keeper Ofir Marciano blocked.

Soon after Ferguson connected with a Connor McLennan cross from the right flank, but his half volley from 12 yards flew wide.

In the 19th minute Gullan powered through the Dons back-line to open up a shooting opportunity but keeper Lewis blocked the 18-yard drive with his feet.

Hibs failed to clear a cross from Matty Kennedy in the 28th minute and the ball fell to McLennan who fired a 20 yard effort over the bar.

Causing problems down the right flank McLennan drilled a low cross towards the far post and Main deftly flicked towards goal from six yards but Marciano was well placed to block.

In the 39th minute Christian DOIDGE was played through a static Dons back-line by a superb pass from Scott Allan.

There were calls for offside from the Dons, but the Hibs striker appeared to have timed his run perfectly with an explosion of pace before rounding keeper Lewis and shooting home.

Within moments of falling behind Aberdeen had a penalty claim waved aside by referee John Beaton.

Midfielder Ferguson was hauled down by Docherty and the Reds were furious a spot kick was not given.

Hibs were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute when Whittaker was dismissed when awarded a second yellow following a clumsy challenge on Ferguson.

Dons boss McInnes made a change to exploit the extra man when taking off defender Shay Logan for striker Bruce Anderson in the 62nd minute.

Aberdeen equalised in the 64th minute when McGinn fired a cross in from the left and Adam JACKSON took a wild swipe at the ball when under no real pressure and it went into his net for an own goal.

Yet again McGinn was provider in the 67th minute when his corner kick whipped in wasn’t cleared by the Hibs defence and Andy CONSIDINE stabbed home at the back post from close range.

Within three minutes left Aberdeen had used their width to turn the game around.

The Dons made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute following impressive build-up play between Ferguson and McGinn on the right hand side.

Northern Ireland international McGinn played a pass to substitute Anderson but his effort was blocked.

Striker MAIN capitalised on the loose ball to fire home from eight yards.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, Considine, Ojo, McGeouch, Ferguson, McLennan, Kennedy, McGinn, Main.

Subs: Anderson (for Logan 62), Devlin (for McLennan 73), Hernandez (for McGinn 85)

Subs not used: Cerny, Campbell, Bryson, Hedges.

HIBS: Marciano, Whittaker, Hanlon, McGinn, Doidge, Boyle, Docherty, Stevenson, Jackson, Allan, Gullan.

Subs: Hallberg (for Gullan 58), Omeonga (for Allan 68), Horgan (for Stevenson 82),

Subs not used: Bogdan, Gray, McGregor, Murray.

Referee: John Beaton