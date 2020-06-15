Aberdeen open talks with Jonny Hayes with aim to have him ‘training at Cormack Park this week’

Aberdeen have opened talks with Jonny Hayes as they attempt to resign their former winger after his release from Celtic.

According to a report, the Dons have offered the 32-year-old, who left Pittodrie in 2017, a two-year deal and want an answer in double-quick time so that the Irishman can start pre-season training with his new team-mates this week.

Hayes is understood to be willing to accept a substantial reduction on his Parkhead wages to seal a return to the north-east, with promoted Championship winners Dundee United among his other suitors.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has previously opened up on his “love” for attacker Hayes.