Aberdeen open contract talks with Scott Wright

Aberdeen have opened contract talks with attacker Scott Wright and are hopeful of extending his deal in the next few weeks.

The 24-year-old has become a key player for manager Derek McInnes this season, but is out of contract at the end of the season.

Although the Dons are struggling financially due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, they are keen to secure Wright, who would be free to talk to other clubs and sign a pre-contract from January 1.

Wright was ruled out for most of last season with a knee injury, but has been an integral part of McInnes’ starting line-up this term.

McInnes praised Wright’s level of performance this season.

He said: “Scott has taken on responsibility and he is thriving on being fully fit after his injuries.

“He is really seeing the benefits of playing regularly and in a position he wants to play.

“That role comes with a responsibility in and out of possession.

“He has been coming up with a lot of goals and assists and Scott is now starting to produce that on a consistent basis.

“That is good to see after his injury issues last season.”