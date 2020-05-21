Aberdeen officially unveil new home and away kits

Aberdeen have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2020/21 season.

The new strips – which were circulating on social media last night – are of course made by Adidas and carry the logo of sponsors Saltire Energy.

© Newsline

Next season’s red home offering is notable for the prominent white v-neck collar, as well as similarly thick white cuffs on the sleeves, while the away kit is white, with black and gold stripes down the middle, and a band round the middle for the Saltire logo.