Aberdeen No.2 Docherty hails new chairman’s January transfer window stance on top stars

Aberdeen No 2 Tony Docherty insists the club’s new chairman delivered a vital boost by claiming they don’t have to sell their stars in January.

American-based multi-millionaire Dave Cormack officially took over as chairman from Stewart Milne following the Reds’ annual general meeting on Monday.

Cormack immediately confirmed the Dons have no need to cash in on their top stars in the winter window.

Middlesbrough, Stoke and Derby have been linked with leading scorer Sam Cosgrove who has netted 19 goals already this season.

Aberdeen have rejected offers for Scotland cap Scott McKenna from Aston Villa, Celtic and Hull City.

The Reds also knocked back approaches from Nottingham Forest, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday for McKenna in the summer.

Rangers are reportedly tracking Lewis Ferguson.

Docherty said: “It is a boost when you hear your chairman saying that.

“It is important you keep your best players.

“On Saturday Celtic will know there is a threat there with Sam Cosgrove.

“And they will know if we have a player like Scott McKenna at the back he can hold things together.

“I thought Scott was outstanding against Hamilton at the weekend.

“Also we have Lewis Ferguson who provides the level of competition in that midfield area.

“These type of players are pivotal to anything we are going to achieve so it is important we keep them.”

Middlesbrough assistant manager Robbie Keane was at Pittodrie for the recent 2-2 draw with Rangers to spy on Cosgrove.

Docherty insists the prolific striker has not been affected by speculation on his future.

Docherty said: “I cannot speak highly enough of Sam, not only as a footballer but as a person.

“He doesn’t let it (transfer speculation) affect him.

“We know that because we work with him on a daily basis.

“He focuses on his training and on the game at the weekend.”