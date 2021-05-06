Aberdeen No.2 Allan Russell vows no stone will be left unturned in the hunt to sign goalscorers

Aberdeen No.2 Allan Russell vowed no stone will be left unturned in the hunt to sign goal-scorers during the summer transfer window.

The Dons have no senior strikers signed for next season as the loan deals for Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) and Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) are set to expire.

Aberdeen centre-forward Bruce Anderson is on loan at Hamilton, but is set to go out of contract with the Dons in the summer.

Russell insists the “greatest research” is being done to source and sign strikers who can deliver regular goals.

As striker coach with Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020-bound England squad, Russell knows the qualities needed in a prolific scoring centre-forward.

And he aims to land them this summer to spear-head the Dons’ bid for success.

Talking for the first time since arriving at Aberdeen, he said: “We will go into the greatest detail and greatest research to get what we want.

“We have different profiles about what we’re looking for ,whether it is wide players or a centre-forward.

“We will see what the recruitment guys come up with, but we know what we’re looking for.”

Aberdeen have scored just 36 times in 36 Premiership matches this season and are on course for one of the worst league returns in the club’s 118-year history.

Russell wants to deliver goal-scorers that can help deliver the ambition he and manager Stephen Glass have for the club.

Russell said: “Up front is an area every club wants to strengthen every year, regardless of how you have done the season before.

“We are ambitious and know how ambitious the club and the staff are here.

“We will always be looking to add or improve the team.

“It’s down to identification into what the team needs to improve and what suits our style.

“If it’s a striker who has areas that needs worked on, but we like everything else, then it won’t put us off.”

The hunt for centre-forwards is ongoing, but Russell also underlined the door has not slammed shut on any of any of the loan strikers from still forcing their way into contention to potentially remain at Pittodrie next season.

St Johnstone striker Hendry is the top scorer of the three loan strikers who were secured until the end of the season on January 31, transfer deadline day of the winter window.

Hendry, who has scored three times and netted the opener in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston at the weekend, is contracted to the Saints until summer 2022.

St Gallen’s Kamberi has netted once, against Livingston in the Scottish Cup, and has a deal until summer 2023 with the Swiss club.

Hornby, a £1.8 million signing by Stade de Reims from Everton last summer, has yet to score for the Dons, but has been suffering from a thigh problem.

Scotland U21 international Hornby is contracted to the French top-flight side for another three years.

All three loan strikers had fallen down the pecking order at their parent clubs.

There are also eight players set to go out of contract at the end of the season – Anderson, Niall McGinn, Tommie Hoban, Mikey Devlin, Ash Taylor, Greg Leigh, Ethan Ross and Shay Logan.

It is understood manager Glass is keen to retain Anderson, 22, for next season.

Veteran right-back Logan had been on a short-term loan deal to Hearts from late March and helped them secure the Championship title.

Logan’s loan deal is now up and Hearts boss Robbie Neilson this week confirmed he would not offer the 33-year-old a permanent contract as he aims to bring the average age of the Tynecastle squad down for next season in the Premiership.

Russell and Glass will continue their assessment of the squad until the final game of the season against Rangers at Ibrox on May 15.

Prior to that they face Hibs at Pittodrie next Wednesday in a must-win game in the battle to finish third.

Russell said: “The door is still open for everyone at the moment.

“The door is not closed for anyone.

“This period for Stephen and I, a large part of it is an assessment period and that continues right until the end of the season.

“Then we will address what is going to happen next season in terms of loans or permanent signings.

“It is a big assessment period for us on and off the pitch when it comes to players.

“But the door is no more open to some than it is to others.”