Aberdeen net injury time winner to dump St Mirren 2-1 at Pittodrie

Aberdeen secured a dramatic 2-1 defeat of St Mirren with an injury time winner from Lewis Ferguson.

The Dons looked destined to drop points for the second home game in succession until Ferguson popped up with the late, late winner.

The Dons fell behind to a long-range goal from Ethan Erhahon before on-loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins levelled with a powerful drive from 20 yards.

Then, with two minutes of time added on, Ferguson netted to secure the three points.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes retained the same starting XI that defeated Ross County 3-0 away from home on Sunday.

The Dons were denied the opener in the eighth minute when Jonny Hayes broke inside the penalty area and hit a shot keeper Jak Alwnick blocked.

The loose back fell to the onrushing Niall McGinn who pounced, but his six-yard drive was blocked by Conor McCarthy.

In the 18th minute, Alwnick again denied the Dons when he dived to block a powerful low right-footed drive from Lewis Ferguson fired in from 22 yards.

Aberdeen were dominating possession, but struggling to find a route through a congested midfield with St Mirren packing the centre with five players.

The attacking threat of the first half against Ross County was missing.

On the half hour mark, Jon Obika was played clean through on goal, but a superb tackle from Tommie Hoban dispossessed him before he could shoot at goal.

St Mirren again threatened on the stroke of half time when Lee Erwin was allowed the time to shoot, but his 22-yard drive flew just over.

Struggling near the foot of the table St Mirren went ahead in the 54th minute when ERHAHON picked up a throw in on the right deep in midfield.

He was allowed the time and space to unleash a magnificent 25-yard strike that left keeper Joe Lewis with no chance.

It was a hammer blow to Aberdeen who had struggled to reproduce the attacking flow and pace of the performance at Ross County at the weekend.

Aberdeen equalised in the 71st minute when Ryan Hedges fed a pass to substitute Connor McLennan on the right hand side of the box.

McLennan slid a pass to WATKINS, who drilled a low left-foot strike from 20 yards beyond keeper Alwnick.

It was Watkins second goal in two games having grabbed his first Aberdeen goal in the defeat of Ross County.

With three minutes remaining, McInnes introduced striker Bruce Anderson for defender Ash Taylor in a bid to get a late winner.

It paid off as Aberdeen grabbed the decisive goal when FERGUSON received a pass from Hayes before unleashing a 25-yard strike past the keeper for the win.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Niall McGinn, Ryan Hedges, Ash Taylor, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Scott Wright, Ross McCrorie, Marley Watkins.

Subs: Connor McLennan (for McGinn 63), Ryan Edmondson (for Wright 63), Bruce Anderson (for Taylor 87), Dylan McGeouch (for Hedges 90)

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Shay Logan, Funso-King Ojo, Ronald Hernandez, Jack MacKenzie.

ST MIRREN: Alwnick, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Sheron, Obika, MacPherson, McGrath, Morias, Fraser, Erwin, Erhahon.

Subs:

Subs not used: Lyness, McAllister, Durmus, Jamieson.

Referee: Gavin Duncan

Attendance: 0