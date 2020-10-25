Aberdeen net dramatic late goal to draw 3-3 with Celtic

Aberdeen held Celtic to a 3-3 draw at Pittodrie courtesy of an injury-time penalty from Lewis Ferguson in a dramatic league clash.

The Dons looked on course for a massive victory when leading 2-1 with just 15 minutes remaining courtesy of a Lewis Ferguson penalty and Ryan Hedges goal.

However, two goals within two minutes from substitute Leigh Griffiths and a Ryan Christie penalty broke the Dons’ hearts.

Yet the never-say-die Reds kept battling and got their rewards with a last gasp spot kick when Connor McLennan was brought down in the box.

The Dons will go against Celtic again in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday and there was enough on show from Derek McInnes’ side to suggest they can triumph in that clash.

There was one change to the Aberdeen side which defeated Hamilton 4-2 at Pittodrie on Tuesday with Ross McCrorie returning to the starting XI and Scott Wright dropping to the bench.

Winger Jonny Hayes and striker Ryan Edmondson were both passed fit and started having suffered knocks in the defeat of Accies.

Hayes shrugged off a groin strain to face his former club, while on loan Leeds United attacker Edmondson, who netted twice against Hamilton, recovered from a foot injury.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon made four changes to the side which lost 3-1 to AC Milan in the Europa League group stage on Thursday at Parkhead.

The shock call was captain Scott Brown dropping to the bench.

Leigh Griffiths and Stephen Welsh also lost their starting slots with keeper Vasilis Barkas dropping out of the squad due to a back injury.

Scott Bain returned to the Celtic team for the first time since August, with Mohamed Elyounoussi, Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie also drafted into the starting line-up.

A minute’s silence was held for former Aberdeen manager Ebbe Skovdahl who sadly passed away at the age of 75 earlier this week.

All the flags inside Pittodrie also flew at half-mast in respect to Skovdahl.

Celtic threatened in the 18th minute when Olivier Ntcham unleashed a vicious 25-yard drive that clipped the outside of the diving Joe Lewis’ far post.

In the 11th minute, Celtic’s stand in captain Callum McGregor was booked after catching Ryan Hedges on the ankle with a late challenge.

Both sides were cancelling one another out in the early stages in an intriguing battle.

Aberdeen suffered a blow in the 25th minute when Dylan McGeouch had to be withdrawn injured due to a groin problem. He was replaced by Connor McLennan.

Ross McCrorie, who had started at right-wing back, was moved into midfield with McLennan taking over his role wide.

Celtic spurned a clear chance minutes later when Mohamed Elyounoussi met a Ryan Christie corner unmarked, but his downwards header was scrambled clear.

It was a let off for Aberdeen.

Even with influential captain Brown sitting on the bench, Celtic dominated midfield in the first half.

In the 37th minute, a cross from Ryan Christie from the right was caught up in the swirling wind and swerved wide of the Dons far corner.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 42nd minute when Marley Watkins delivered a superb through ball into the box from the left flank.

Lewis Ferguson raced into the box and was clumsily bundled over by Ntcham, who was on the wrong side of the midfielder.

FERGUSON comfortably converted the spot kick into the top corner for his eighth goal of the season.

Celtic drew level in the 52nd minute when Callum McGREGOR played a neat one-two with Tom Rogic.

Receiving the return ball as he burst into the box, McGregor stepped wide of Ash Taylor before firing a low drive beyond keeper Lewis from 10 yards.

Aberdeen suffered another injury blow in the 57th minute when Edmondson was taken off after clattering into the side hoardings following a challenge with Shane Duffy.

Striker Sam Cosgrove, last season’s leading scorer came on for his first game time of this campaign.

Cosgrove had been ruled out all season so far with a knee injury.

Soon after, he was involved in putting the Dons back in front.

With his back to goal, Cosgrove spun quickly and unleashed a 12-yard shot keeper Bain saved.

However, Ryan HEDGES had followed up the shot and bundled the ball home with his knee from three yards.

Celtic hit back through substitute Leigh Griffiths in the 75th minute when he took received a pass from Tom Rogic inside the box and took a touch to take the ball away from Taylor.

GRIFFITHS then dispatched a superb 12-yard drive beyond Lewis.

Aberdeen were furious because they felt they should have been awarded a free-kick for a foul on Cosgrove in the build up to the goal.

In an incredible turnaround, Celtic went ahead two minutes later from the penalty spot.

Tommie Hoban was adjudged to have fouled Mohamed Elyounoussi in the box as he attempted to win the ball.

Ryan CHRISTIE stepped up to calmly convert.

With moments remaining, Cosgrove hit a shot that flashed inches wide of the far post.

But Aberdeen grabbed a deserved draw in injury time when McLennan collected a pass from Hedges only to be taken down by McGregor in the box.

Referee Collum played advantage and Cosgrove rattled the bar with a close range shot.

Collum then gave the pen, which FERGUSON converted.

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor, Andy Considine, Ryan Hedges, Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie, Dylan McGeouch, Jonny Hayes, Marley Watkins, Ryan Edmondson.

Subs: Connor McLennan (for McGeouch 25), Scott Wright (for Whnatkins 56), Sam Cosgrove (for Edmondson 57).

Substitutes not used : Gary Woods, Shaleum Logan, Shaleum Ojo, Niall McGinn, Greg Leigh, Matty Kennedy.

Celtic: Bain, Frimpong, Ajer, Duffy, Laxalt, Ntcham, McGregor, Christie, Rogic, Elyounoussi, Ajeti.

Substitutes: Brown (for Ntcham 68), Griffiths (for Ajeti 68), Turnbull (for Rogic 85)

Substitutes not used: Hazard, Taylor, Klamala, Soro, Ralston, Welsh.

Referee: Willie Collum