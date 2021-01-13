Aberdeen need to take full advantage of Premiership slip-ups by Celtic and Hibs – Lewis Ferguson

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson believes Aberdeen must capitalise on Premiership slip-ups by rivals Celtic and Hibernian.

The Dons face an immediate opportunity to make up points on both when travelling to in-form Livingston tonight.

Earlier this week, second-placed Celtic drew 1-1 with fourth-placed Hibs at Parkhead.

The Hoops fielded a depleted squad due to 14 players having to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test for defender Christopher Jullien after the defending champions’ controversial trip to Dubai.

Aberdeen are sandwiched between Celtic and Hibs in third spot and Ferguson aims to make the most of their dropped points.

He said: “It is always good when teams around about you are dropping points.

“But it is up to us to go and take advantage of that.

“In the past couple of weeks, when the likes of Hibs and Celtic have been dropping points, we should have been capitalising on that – but I don’t think we did.

“Livingston are on a good run and have won eight out of eight, so their confidence will be high.

© SNS Group

“They are flying, but we are looking to go knock that confidence.

“We want to knock them out of their stride and try to get three points.”

Attacker Scott Wright is in the squad to face Livingston tonight despite Rangers making an approach to talk to the 23-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Ferguson insists that has not been detrimental to the build-up to the game nor will it affect how the Dons, and Wright, perform.

He said: “There is a lot of talk about Scott at the moment, but it is not for me to talk about.

“If he is playing well for us at the moment then that’s all I’m worried about.”

If Aberdeen are to punish their rivals’ slip-ups they will have to do it the hard way by ending the impressive eight-game winning streak of Livingston.

The Scotland U21 international admits Livi offer more than fight on the pitch – and Aberdeen will have to hit top form tonight.

He said: “Everyone has this misconception that Livingston are just a hard-working, fighting team, but they can play as well.

“We have seen in the last couple of weeks that they are good footballers.

“I have said that for a while that people have underestimated Livingston football-wise.

“They have good footballers at the top end and the middle of the pitch.

“Everyone used to see them as just a long-ball side, long throw-ins, free-kicks and fouls – scrappy.

“But they are not, Livingston are a good team and are starting to show that now.

“We need to go down there and outwork, outfight and also outplay them to hopefully get maximum points.

“We need to pick up all the second balls, headers, tackles – they are all the things you need to win if you are going to get maximum points at Livingston.”

Aberdeen travel to the Tony Macaroni Arena in a rescheduled match that was postponed on December 30 just two hours prior to kick-off due to frozen areas on the artificial surface.

© SNS Group

The Reds will look to immediately bounce back from the disappointment of losing 2-1 to Rangers at the weekend.

Ferguson partnered teenager Dean Campbell in the centre of midfield against Rangers with both putting in an admirable shift when down to 10 men following the red card to Ryan Hedges just 26 minutes into the match.

Ross McCrorie is set to resume his midfield partnership with Ferguson at Livi tonight.

Ferguson said: “We started the game well on Sunday, but small things change games.

“The decision to send Hedges off changed the game. It was difficult, but we need to take some positives.

“We managed to stay in the game against Rangers for a long time. We need to take positives into the Livingston game.”