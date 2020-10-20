Aberdeen need to be more ruthless than they were against Dundee United if they want to keep up with Celtic and Rangers – Marley Watkins

Marley Watkins has called on the Dons to be ruthless when they return to action against Hamilton tonight.

Aberdeen face the Accies at Pittodrie this evening as they look to return to winning ways.

The Reds were left to rue missed chances in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Dundee United.

The stalemate at Tannadice was the first draw the Dons have recorded this season, although such was their dominance it felt more like a defeat.

Welsh international Watkins stressed the importance of Aberdeen being clinical in attack against Hamilton.

The on-loan Bristol City striker said: “We’ve got to be more ruthless because we played some good stuff at times against Dundee United and we were definitely the better team.

“But ultimately it’s about putting the ball in the net and we didn’t do that.

© SNS Group

“There’s nothing we can do about Saturday now, we just have to try to put it right against Hamilton.

“We feel it was two points dropped and that’s disappointing, but we’re lucky to have this game coming quickly after it so hopefully we can put it right and get back to winning ways.

“It’s a game in hand for us, you go out to win every game and at home especially we should be delivering.

“We’re looking to win the game, but, at the same time, we’ll respect Hamilton and hopefully we can get the job done.”

Watkins got off the mark for the Dons prior to the international break with successive strikes in victories over Ross County and St Mirren.

The best of Aberdeen’s chances didn’t fall for him against Dundee United.

However, as the player who has been tasked with leading the line by manager Derek McInnes in the absence of Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main, Watkins is keen to chip in with more goals.

The 30-year-old added: “I felt the goals were coming because I’d had a lot of chances.

“It was nice to get two in two (against Ross County and St Mirren), but not many chances fell to me the other day.

“As long as we win that’s the main thing, but I want to keep scoring as well.

“Everyone has got to chip in with goals, but I’m looking to score more.”

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

In years gone by, leaving Tannadice with a point may have been viewed as a decent result for Aberdeen.

But the standards that have been set both in McInnes’s tenure and at the start of this season mean the result has not been viewed particularly favourably.

Watkins says it felt like a defeat for the Reds players and insists it’s good they feel that way.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle, Barnsley and Norwich frontman said: “It’s all about raising the bar and it did feel like a loss at the weekend rather than a draw.

“Those are the standards we want to set and it’s good to have that.

“We’re disappointed and hurting, so we want to put that right against Hamilton.”

Tonight’s clash with Hamilton is Aberdeen’s game in hand on Sunday’s Premiership opponents Celtic, while it’s the first of two games in hand the Dons have over Rangers and Hibs.

Victory against an Accies side who are propping up the top-flight table would lift the Reds above Hibs and into third.

After amassing 19 points from their first nine games there has been talk about Aberdeen making an extended push to challenge the top two of Rangers and Celtic.

If that is to happen consistency is key and Watkins knows the Dons can’t afford to drop more points as they did at the weekend.

He said: “We need to win games like Saturday’s and we didn’t, so I suppose that maybe is the case.

“We didn’t win, but we just have to look forward to the next game.

“We’ve still got to play Celtic and Rangers and we need to beat them to close the gap, but we’ve got to take it one game at a time.”