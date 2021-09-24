Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen must cut out ‘daft mistakes’ to kick-start season, warns defender Ross McCrorie

By Sean Wallace
24/09/2021, 10:30 pm
Defender Ross McCrorie insists 'daft mistakes' are costing Aberdeen.
Centre-back Ross McCrorie warned Aberdeen defenders must cut out ‘daft mistakes’ to kick-start the season.

The Dons are 10 games without a clean sheet and seven without a win.

Despite the lack of shut-outs, McCrorie insists confidence is not fragile ahead of Sunday’s trip to St Mirren.

However, the 23-year-old accepts eradicating costly slip-ups will give the Dons a launchpad to start delivering much-needed wins.

Aberdeen’s Scott Brown and Ross McCrorie battle for the ball against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

He said: “It’s the wee daft mistakes that are creeping in and that’s what we need to tidy up on.

“Once we do that I think we’ll be good again.

“We’re letting ourselves down now and again with those mistakes which we are trying to get out of our game.

“We need to kick-start our season and accumulate as many points as we can and that starts with St Mirren on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t say we are that far away as we’re not really conceding many chances in a game.

“We haven’t been playing entirely bad – it’s just the small details.”

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie and St Johnstone’s Stevie May in action at Pittodrie.

McCrorie confident the tide will turn

Those small details have become damaging with mistakes at the back costly, especially when combined with a lack of cutting edge in attack.

Aberdeen’s defending for St Johnstone’s goal in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat was calamitous.

From losing possession in their own half, to the failure to close down Stevie May and usher him wide, then the inability to close down, or save, May’s 20-yard shot.

 

Aberdeen have not registered a shut-out since a 2-0 defeat of Dundee United in the opening game of the Premiership season on August 1.

In the 10 games they have failed to secure a clean sheet, the Reds have conceded 15 goals.

McCrorie insists there is no sense of dejection within the squad.

He said: “As a whole we’re still very confident.

“Once things start to click into place we’ll be good again.

“We look within the team and the quality we’ve got is a real good standard.

“So we’re more than confident the tide will turn.”

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie and St Johnstone’s Chris Kane in action at Pittodrie in the Premiership.

Ignoring ‘outside noise’

During the winless, run Aberdeen have taken just two points from 12, exited Europe and crashed out of the League Cup.

There has, inevitably, been criticism directed at the Dons that boss Stephen Glass recently termed ‘outside noise’.

McCrorie insists he ignores the flak.

He said: “I just don’t listen to it, I’m not really interested.

“As a footballer, you are in your own wee zone, your own wee world.

“What other people have got to say I’m not really bothered.

“It’s not just me – I’m pretty sure all the other players in there, it doesn’t bother them at all.”

Aberdeen must make possession count

Aberdeen enjoyed 75% of possession against Motherwell (2-0 loss) and Ross County (1-1) but failed to make it count.

In the recent 1-0 loss to St Johnstone, the Reds again dominated the ball, with 66% possession.

McCrorie said: “We have been dominating games in terms of possession.

“But we know we need to start turning that possession into results.

“Hopefully, once we get that win and three points, we will get ourselves going on a run.

“We can’t change the past, those previous games are gone now.”

Aberdeen’s Scott Brown (right) and Ross McCrorie at full-time after drawing 1-1 with Ross County.

Having played predominantly as a midfielder and at right-back last season, McCrorie has been utilised at centre-back this campaign.

Veteran defender Andy Considine is out injured until the new year with cruciate ligament damage (knee) that required surgery.

Manager Stephen Glass bolstered his centre-back options with the summer transfer window capture of two Scotland internationals – Declan Gallagher and David Bates, who recently arrived on a three-year contract from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.

McCrorie relishing physical battle

McCrorie is expected to start at centre-back at St Mirren – and is relishing a physical battle in a clash where he will face former Pittodrie team-mate Curtis Main.

Striker Main was transferred to Shrewsbury from Aberdeen in January, but returned to Scotland with the Buddies in the summer.

Main has scored twice for St Mirren, but has failed to net in their last eight games.

McCrorie said: “I’m looking forward to the St Mirren game.

“It will be a physical battle with them, I know what they’re like.

“I’m good friends with Curtis. Obviously he was at Aberdeen with me last year and I know him really well.

“He’s a real physical player.

“And, any player, if you don’t relish the physical battle then I don’t know why you’re playing football – because it’s always physical.

“Curtis is a top player and I respect his abilities.

“It will be a good game.”