Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie targets maximum 12 points in Premiership run-in – starting against Celtic

Midfielder Ross McCrorie has targeted a maximum 12 points in the Premiership run-in to turn up the heat on Hibs in the battle for third.

The first of those final four post-split games is tomorrow when Aberdeen host dethroned league champions Celtic at Pittodrie.

McCrorie insists confidence has returned to the Dons squad ahead of that showdown after a Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out defeat of Livingston extended a winning streak to three matches.

We have four games left in the split and want to try to get maximum points.” Ross McCrorie

Spot-kick hero McCrorie netted the winning penalty in a 5-3 shoot-out defeat of Livi after the teams drew 2-2 after extra-time.

New boss Stephen Glass and assistant Allan Russell were in the dugout for the first time, having had just three days of training with the Dons squad.

However, in Glass and Russell’s first game the Dons netted more than one goal for the first time in 12 matches and also registered a 100 per cent spot-kick return.

McCrorie reckons England squad striker coach Russell has sharpened the Reds attacking edge at the right time – and aims to show that against Celtic.

He said: “We have four games left in the split and want to try to get maximum points.

“We want to take as much points as we can and see where we are at the end of the season.

“Hopefully we are sitting in a pretty position.

“Third is our target.

“We will go into the Celtic game with confidence after the last few results we have had.

“It is going to be a hard game.

“There is no getting away from it that. Celtic are a tremendous team.

“You can see what they have done over the years and they have very good players.

“But we will go in with a game plan and try to execute it as best we can.

“And hopefully in the end we will come out with three points.”

Aberdeen twice fought back from behind against Livingston with impressive goals from Niall McGinn and Florian Kamberi.

It was the first time the Dons had netted more than once in a game since a 2-0 defeat of Motherwell on January 23, and McCrorie insists the new management team have already helped sharpen the attacking threat.

© SNS Group

McCrorie said: “Obviously the gaffer and Allan Russell have come in with different ideas.

“It has been good and refreshing.

“All the boys are enjoying it so far and hopefully we can keep the wins coming

“You can already see with the gaffer and Allan’s coaching that we are creating chances.

“There was a couple of wee drills we have been doing, just pointers.

“I am not a striker, but Allan has been taking the strikers and doing their own thing.

“He is in the England set-up and is obviously a really good coach, which we can already see day in, day out.

“Allan brings real experience and I think he will be great for the team.

“We got two goals against Livingston and had good interchanges in the final third.”

On-loan St Gallen striker Kamberi came off the bench and played a pivotal role in the Scottish Cup defeat of Livingston.

© SNS Group

Kamberi was involved in the build-up to McGinn’s goal and netted the second, his first for the Dons.

The 26-year-old also converted his penalty in the shoot-out to surely lay down an argument to return to the starting line-up to face Celtic tomorrow.

McCrorie said: “Flo was brilliant when he came on and had a really good impact.

“He made it stick for us up there.

“Hopefully he can take a bit of confidence from that into the remaining games we have left.”

Aberdeen will face Dundee United at Pittodrie in the quarter-final on Sunday (2.30pm) with the tie broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

🏆 @ScottishCup Quarter Final Aberdeen v Dundee United 🔴 Pittodrie

🔴 Sunday 25th April

🔴 2.30pm 📺 @BBCScotland & RedTV International (outside GB & Ireland) pic.twitter.com/YC6tWZd3wZ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 19, 2021

McCrorie said: “We never practised penalties, but have good penalty takers in the team so were confident going into it.

“Penalties wasn’t a scenario we wanted to get ourselves into as we would rather have got the job done in 90 minutes.

“However, we can definitely take confidence from it.

“We were all confident stepping up and that was shown in the penalties we took.

“We made it hard for ourselves at times, but are just happy to be in the next round.”