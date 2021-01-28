Aberdeen midfielder Ojo aiming for fresh start after joining Wigan on loan

Funso Ojo insists a need for more game time prompted his decision to leave Aberdeen.

The 29-year-old has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the season and he believes the chance to play regularly with the English League One side can help him get his career back on track following a disappointing campaign with the Dons.

The Belgian, who joined the Dons from Scunthorpe United for £125,000 in 2019, said: “I’m very happy. I’ve been introduced to the lads today; we had a light session and they took to me well.

“I’m very happy and looking forward to getting some minutes in, that is my biggest motivation.

“I loved my time at Aberdeen, it’s a great city and a nice club to be at, but I wasn’t getting the minutes that I wanted.

“After speaking to the club here and the gaffer, he said there would be some minutes for me here and that’s why I’m looking forward to being here.

“I still have goals to achieve in my career and I might be going from Aberdeen on loan, but I’m still going to a massive club.

“I’m from Antwerp and played for them and they were struggling in the Second Division for 10 years, but it was still a club with a big fan base and with the history it’s still a big club which you can’t take away from there and it’s the same here.”

Ojo, who has made 13 appearances for Aberdeen this season, hopes his experience can benefit the Latics as they bid to move away from the relegation zone.

The Latics will be counting on Ojo, who has 18 months remaining on his deal with the Dons, to help them move up the league. The midfielder is joining a club which is second bottom of the division.

He said: “I see myself as a player that wants the ball and to link up the play between the back four and the front players.

“I think I’m a player that makes those around me better and I see myself as a good player to have in the team and for me to perform well I need others to perform well.

“But I do try to make others on the pitch play well, to feed them the ball and give them the confidence.

“I feel like this is a young squad – I always like to work with young talented people and I think I can help them out.

“I’ve been following the progress of the team ever since I started talking to them in the current transfer window and it’s a club that shouldn’t be in this position, but it’s good for these young guys to get the minutes in and some playing time and build on their careers.

“Hopefully we can build together stay up and get the team some points but enjoy it at the same time.”