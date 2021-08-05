Aberdeen midfielder Miko Virtanen joins Hamilton Accies on two-year deal

Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen has moved from Aberdeen to Hamilton Accies on a two-year deal.

The former Everton youth player, who joined the Dons in 2019, has signed a two-year deal with the Championship club.

Virtanen was named Arbroath’s young player of the year for 2019-20 while on loan at the Gayfield club and returned for a second loan stint last term.

The 22-year-old made his Aberdeen debut against Motherwell in January 2021 when he came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win. He also featured off the bench against Kilmarnock in a 1-0 win.

✍🏻 | ᴍɪᴋᴏ ᴠɪʀᴛᴀɴᴇɴ ꜱɪɢɴꜱ ꜰᴏʀ ᴀᴄᴄɪᴇꜱ We are delighted to confirm the transfer of the Finnish midfielder from @AberdeenFC on a two-year deal! 🇫🇮 Welcome to Accies, Miko. https://t.co/aVYXuLXHeJ — Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) August 5, 2021

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice said: “We are delighted to sign a player of Miko’s quality.

“He is a young player who wants to play football week in, week out.

“He knows what is expected of him here and we are looking forward to seeing him on the pitch.”

Virtanen said: “I am delighted to sign for this club. I know they have a history of improving players and that’s why I choose to come here.

“Last year Bruce (Anderson) was here and he spoke really highly of the club and from my first day here it’s easy to see why.

“I have spoken with the gaffer and the coaches and I know what is expected of me. The hard work starts now and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with the lads.”