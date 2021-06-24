Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher joins Forfar on loan

Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher has joined Forfar Athletic on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Dons in January 2020 from Ross County, will be hoping to emulate Jack MacKenzie, who returned from his loan spell at the League Two side last season and became a member of the first team squad at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen pathways manager Neil Simpson expects Gallagher to be the first of several youngsters heading out on loan this summer.

He said: “The impact of the pandemic last season severely restricted the opportunity for our younger players to play matches.

“This is an excellent chance for Mark to get some much-needed minutes in a competitive league.

“The balance of continuing to train with the first team, whilst also playing for Forfar, will undoubtedly aid his continued development.”