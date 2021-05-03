Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson shortlisted for Scottish Football Writers’ young player award

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has been shortlisted for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year prize.

Ferguson, 21, won the award for season 2019/20 – becoming the first Don to win the SFWA’s Double Tree by Hilton young player gong and only the 10th Pittodrie player to win national awards recognition.

However, the Scotland Under-21s-capped midfielder – who has played 40 times this term and is the club’s top scorer with 10 goals – faces stiff competition in the category for 2020/21.

Also on the shortlist is full-back Josh Doig, who plays for the Reds third-place rivals Hibs.

Completing the final four are Celtic midfielder David Turnbull and Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson.