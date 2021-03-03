Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell insists it must be a collective effort from all outfield players to deliver goals

Midfielder Dean Campbell insists ending the Dons’ barren goal streak is the responsibility of every outfield player and not just the strikers.

Aberdeen have netted just once in the last eight games, although they were denied by the woodwork in both 1-0 defeats to Celtic at Parkhead recently.

Since the turn of the year, the Reds have netted just one goal from open play in 12 games – a Matty Kennedy strike in the 2-1 loss to Rangers at Pittodrie on January 10.

All the Reds’ other goals since then, four in total, have been from set-piece deliveries, including defeats of Motherwell (2-0) and Kilmarnock (1-0).

Dons boss Derek McInnes was pro-active in the transfer window to rectify the scoring problem by signing three strikers on loan.

On a hectic transfer deadline day, Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) and Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) were all secured on loan until the end of the campaign.

Hendry is the only one to net – heading in from a free-kick in the defeat of Kilmarnock.

Hornby is sidelined for up to six weeks with a thigh injury.

Campbell, 19, insists it must be a unified effort from throughout the team to start delivering goals in the battle to finish third.

He said: “We’ve got to be looking for goals all over the pitch, whether it’s from a midfielder or someone at the back.

“Whether it comes from a set-piece or open play.

“It is a collective effort.

“We’ve got to take responsibility as a team to create chances for each other and to score more goals from everywhere.

“It’s simple – we need more goals. It’s important that we all chip in.”

Aberdeen’s leading scorer this season is central midfielder Lewis Ferguson on nine goals.

Six of those have been converted penalties and Ferguson has not scored since netting an injury time penalty to secure a 3-3 draw against Celtic on October 25.

Ferguson’s closest rival for top scorer is Welsh international Ryan Hedges on eight goals.

Only four of Hedges goals were domestic, with the other four in the Europa League pre-qualifying ties.

Hedges is out for the rest of the season, having suffered a pectoral injury that required surgery.

A product of the Pittodrie youth system Campbell has started the last four matches.

© SNS Group

In the two recent narrow defeats at Celtic, he was part of a central midfield three alongside Ferguson, 21, and Ross McCrorie, 22, the Scotland Under-21 captain.

Asked if there was scope for trio to be the spine of the Dons team going forward, he said: “Potentially there is.

“We have all been involved in numerous Scotland youth teams so there is potential there to build a partnership.”

Campbell has had to be patient for his opportunity to shine this season.

He had just five starts in all competitions, with a further seven appearances off the bench, before his current run in McInnes’ starting line-up.

Boss McInnes recently praised the progress Campbell has made this season by adding bite to his undoubted talent.

He also insisted the teen had worked diligently beyond squad training sessions to improve, often working on his own in the Cormack Park gym.

His diligence and hard graft are paying off.

Campbell said: “I work hard behind the scenes and believe in my ability.

“I am confident I can have a positive impact on the team.

“It has been about staying patient, waiting for my opportunities and when they do come taking them.

“I am confident when I get on the pitch I can help the team.

“I look to continue doing that as the season progresses.”

Campbell became the youngest-ever player to feature for the Dons first team when making his debut at just 16 in May 2017.

Since then he has played key roles in vital games.

© SNS Group

Campbell revealed he has used the midfielders at the team such as Ferguson and McCrorie as inspiration and has pushed hard to match them.

He said: “Players who have come in from other teams have proven they can play at a high level already.

“It is up to me to try to get up to that level and compete with them as much as I can.

“Use them to push me on and use them to try to make me a better player which I have hopefully been able to do.”