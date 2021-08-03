Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron joins Kelty Hearts on loan

By Danny Law
03/08/2021, 9:27 pm
Buckie Thistle's Sam Pugh and Connor Barron of Aberdeen battle for the ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has joined League Two side Kelty Hearts on loan for the season.

The 18-year-old made 14 appearances while on loan at Brechin City last season.

Barron captained the Aberdeen under-18 side to the top of the Club Academy Scotland U18 League and the SFA Youth Cup Final after 17 wins, one draw and only one loss.

Aberdeen pathways manager Neil Simpson said: “The philosophy and style of play favoured by Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson will suit Connor’s technical ability.

“Connor has impressed the coaching staff here during pre-season and we feel he will benefit greatly from regular game time, aligned with his continued training with the first team.”