Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes wants to put attention back on football as rearranged St Johnstone clash looms

Boss Derek McInnes insists some of those who slated the Aberdeen eight for their coronavirus protocol breach are “hypocrites”.

Eight Aberdeen players – Jonny Hayes, Scott McKenna, Sam Cosgrove, Craig Bryson, Bruce Anderson, Dylan McGeouch, Matty Kennedy and Michael Devlin – were fined by the club for visiting a city centre pub after a loss to Rangers.

Two subsequently tested positive and had to quarantine with the other six having to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those who self-isolated returned to training on Monday and those who tested positive can return this week after completing return to training protocol.

McInnes insists the eight are “good lads” who have been made to suffer abuse for a mistake they have now been punished for.

The manager said the club are a “family” that sticks together and now all focus is on trying to kick-start what has been a chaotic season at St Johnstone tomorrow.

He said: “It has been a rocky time.

“I think there’s a lot of clubs who can take a huge sigh of relief.

“It has made everyone look at themselves over the last wee while.

“We feel as if we have done so much right, but have obviously been the victim of our own actions and have had to take the consequences of that. We will deal with that.

“However, I do think everybody right across the board hasn’t been perfect.

“There are a lot of hypocrites out there, but we just have to look after Aberdeen at the minute to make sure we don’t give anybody else anything else to comment about us.

“We will get on with our job and be as professional as we can.

“We will do everything right to keep the players safe and everything right to make sure we get a team on the pitch and do our job properly.

“Hopefully we can get back to winning ways on Thursday.”

Aberdeen sit on zero points, 10 behind Rangers and Hibernian, following the postponement of the last three games but Dons boss McInnes insists no one within Pittodrie is pushing the panic button.

He said: “We have the whole season ahead of us and everyone has to play the same amount of games.

“It is important just to stay calm, get our heads in the game and look forward.”

After a tumultuous two weeks McInnes and his squad finally return to action tomorrow.

He insists the eight players have been embraced back into the club family and will use that unity to get back on track.

He said “It has not been nice – the boys getting the abuse and some of the things that has been thrown at them.

“They have admitted the mistake and put themselves in that position.

“These are all good lads. They are my players and team-mates and we are all here to protect one another and look after one another. We are here to work together for the same goal.

“We are like family.

“We have always had a strong group now and we move forward and concentrate on the games.”

McInnes will make an assessment for the St Johnstone game on the fitness of the eight players who have missed training due to self-isolation.

He said: “It is important to get back to the football because the narrative has been anything but that of late.

“It has not been pleasing for anyone and we just want to knuckle down and get on with the job in hand.

“We are looking forward to the game against St Johnstone.

“They have been doing plenty of work on their own, although obviously restricted.

“Some of the boys have had bikes and treadmills in their flats.

“Getting proper work into them has been a challenge, but now we have them back into the training ground.

“We will make those assessments and we will judge over the next few days exactly who is in a position to start against St Johnstone or otherwise.”