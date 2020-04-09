Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes reiterates hopes for Premiership after SPFL plan for early lower leagues finish

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes the SPFL board will decide to allow the Premiership campaign to be played to a finish this season.

SPFL clubs are set to vote on a resolution to terminate the Championship, League One and League Two due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

A 75% majority is needed to vote through the proposal which would see Dundee United (Championship), Raith Rovers (League One) and Cove Rangers (League Two) named champions.

A decision on the outcome of the top flight has been delayed to give the best possible opportunity for the remaining Premiership games to be played.

However, if the SPFL board determine that the remaining Premiership matches cannot be played, the top flight season would also be terminated, with points per game dictating final placings.

When Scottish football went into shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 13, Aberdeen were fourth in the Premiership table.

They trailed Motherwell by a single point in the race for third and automatic qualification to the Europa League pre-qualifying rounds next season.

McInnes wants the opportunity to finish the campaign, but accepts that could be difficult.

He said: “We would like the opportunity to play the season out. If there is a way to do that I believe that is what everyone around the table would probably want.

“It is whether we are going to get the opportunity to do that or not. Whether it is going to be possible remains to be seen.

“It seems that with each passing week that is something which seems less likely to happen.

“For all the clubs, whether it is Celtic or Dundee United, they will want to win the title properly.

“Rangers will want to try to stop Celtic doing that.

“Ourselves, Motherwell and other clubs are still fighting it out for European spots.

“At the bottom end of the table it is also crucial.”

Following an emergency meeting, the SPFL moved to table the resolution to their member clubs in light of the cabinet secretary for health announcing on March 17 NHS Scotland had been put on an emergency footing for at least 12 weeks until June 10.

The SPFL also took into consideration the Scottish Government’s public advice that expectations are that restrictions could remain in place for at least 13 weeks.

Their conclusion was the remaining fixtures in the three lower leagues and related play-off competitions cannot be scheduled without significantly damaging the SPFL’s ability to start and complete, on time, the 2020/21 league season and Betfred Cup.

It is understood the deadline for votes is 5pm tomorrow with an announcement expected early next week on the outcome.

McInnes said: “I think everyone would want the chance to play the season out and finish it properly. But whatever decisions are reached it is clearly going to upset some and not be favourable on all teams.”

If voted through, the resolution would also confirm the relegation of Partick Thistle and Stranraer.

There will also be no play-offs and the pyramid structure for promotion to the seniors would be scrapped this year.

Should plans be approved the SPFL will consult with teams on reconfiguring the leagues for next season.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster admitted the situation with the Premiership is “particularly complicated” – especially as UEFA recently threatened to strip European spots from any nation ending their season early. Belgium recently ended their campaign.

Doncaster confirmed the SPFL are keen to work with UEFA and remain in discussion with Europe’s governing body regarding the situation in Scotland.

McInnes said: “Hopefully we can have the opportunity to make sure we can still finish third and win a cup.

“However, there is no doubt this is going to impact on all clubs in some shape or form.”