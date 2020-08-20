Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes races to land another striker on short-term loan deal

Boss Derek McInnes praised the Aberdeen board for giving the go-ahead to sign another emergency striker.

All four of the Dons’ senior strikers are set to be ruled out for tonight’s league clash at St Johnstone.

Sam Cosgrove, Curtis Main and Ryan Edmondson are out injured, while Bruce Anderson was one of the Aberdeen eight and has been self-isolating.

The only recognised striker is 18-year-old rookie Michael Ruth, who has yet to feature for the first team.

With tonight the first of four games in 11 days, McInnes aims to land a striker on a short-term loan.

He admits a loan from MLS side and the Dons’ strategic partners Atlanta United could be an option.

McInnes’ hands have been tied during the transfer window due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

The board sanctioned an emergency loan for Edmondson from Leeds, but he is out injured for four months. Now the board must go to the well again.

McInnes said: “We are searching high and low to try to get a striker who can fit the bill for us in the short term.

“We had already taken young Ryan Edmondson in, which was above and beyond what we could have done.

“And we still have the commitment to Leeds on that.

“The board have again been helpful in that sense to see what we can do.

“We see the importance of the games coming up and we also have the European tie next week.

“We are hoping to get a striker and will continue to see what we can do there.

“Ultimately, though, we are going into these games without a striker at the minute.

“It is an unbelievable chain of events and injuries that we have had. Sam is out for a period of time as is Ryan.

“Curtis (Main) is still out and Bruce (Anderson) has been unavailable. It is very unusual to go into any game with the four centre-forwards you have at the club out.”

Aberdeen’s striker crisis began when last season’s leading scorer Cosgrove suffered a knee injury in a pre-season friendly that ruled him out for 10 weeks.

Main suffered a thigh strain as he battled back from knee surgery undergone in June.

Edmondson was drafted in on loan until January, but suffered an ankle injury in training just days after his debut and is ruled out for up to four months.

McInnes said: “It is unbelievable the injuries we have had at centre-forward.

“We brought Ryan in and he went over his ankle in training, just adding to what was a miserable week for us. Sam and Ryan are going to be out long-term. Curtis is still recovering from his operation during the close season and obviously we have been without Bruce.”

McInnes admits Atlanta United could be an option to secure a striker on a short-term deal. Last season the Dons took Jon Gallagher from the MLS side.

He said: “We liaise with Atlanta every other day. They’ve always been very helpful and we’ve always worked very closely with them. If there was someone there who could fit the bill then it might be a possibility, but we’re looking in a few different places to try to bring a short-term option – and it would have to be a short-term option.”

McInnes accepts the decimation of his centre-forward options will force him to get creative with his attack tonight.

He said: “Our only recognised striker we have who can play with his back to goal is young Michael Ruth, who’s only 18.

“We can look at various ways to deal with the situation.

“Niall (McGinn) has played up there, but he’s not played up on his own. He’s always played with someone with a bit of a presence and been effective in that role.

“It’s far from ideal and hence why we’re trying to bring someone in. If we can’t bring someone in, then we make do with what we’ve got and we try to find other ways to win. Sometimes you have to adapt.”

McInnes will also be without three centre-backs for the trip to St Johnstone.

It is the first game since eight Aberdeen players breached coronavirus protocols by visiting a busy city centre bar following the 1-0 loss to Rangers on Saturday August 1.

Games against St Johnstone, Hamilton and Celtic were subsequently postponed due to Covid-19 protocol breaches by Aberdeen and Celtic.

All eight – Jonny Hayes, Scott McKenna, Sam Cosgrove, Craig Bryson, Bruce Anderson, Dylan McGeouch, Matty Kennedy and Michael Devlin – were fined by the Dons and have been served with notices of complaint by the SFA.

Those who self-isolated returned to training on Monday and McInnes confirmed he will not hesitate in starting any of those players tonight.

He said: “All of them won’t start, but all will be involved. We don’t have the luxury of even considering that (leaving them out) really. It’s whether the decision you make is how many are ready to start, and how many are ready to play from the bench?

“All that came back into training this week are back into the squad. It’s just about getting the balance right. We prepared a team for Hamilton last week without those boys, now we’ve got them added to it. It gives us a few more options.

“They just want to channel their energy into the football. Getting back into training has been a big step – psychologically and professionally.

“I just have to make the judgement call over who’s ready to start games. They’re all good players, so there’s a temptation from me, when I tell you of the injury situation and who’s unavailable, to play all of them.”