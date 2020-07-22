Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: ‘Great to get Jonny Hayes’ Scottish Cup semi-final eligibility ratified’

Dons boss Derek McInnes is thrilled to have Jonny Hayes available for their tilt at Scottish Cup glory.

Aberdeen have been boosted by the news the Irishman – who has returned to Pittodrie this summer – will be able to feature in their semi-final against Celtic.

The SFA announced that the last-four ties for 2019-20, between the Reds and the Hoops, and Hearts versus Hibs, will be played at Hampden on Saturday October 31 and Sunday November 1.

The final will take place on Sunday December 20, with the SFA also announcing that players such as Hayes, who have appeared in the 2019-20 tournament for another club, will not be cup-tied.

The 33-year-old played for Celtic in their 3-0 defeat of Clyde in the fifth round and 1-0 win at St Johnstone in the quarter-finals.

Now, Hayes will be able to face his old club in the semi as Aberdeen try to eliminate them.

McInnes said: “Having Jonny available for the Scottish Cup tie is great. We got wind last week the SFA were hoping to waive the ruling as we’re into a new season, but it’s great to get it ratified.

“It’s a real bonus for us to have Jonny available, but what’s more important is seeing those dates now pencilled into the fixture list.

“It felt like the day the fixtures for the season are announced when it was made official and having those dates to look forward to is great.”

The Dons are continuing to build up for the start of the new season, which kicks off a week on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s clash with Rangers at Pittodrie on the opening day, which will be broadcast live by Sky, has been moved from a 5.30pm kick-off to 12.30pm.

Defender Mikey Devlin is set to miss the start of the campaign because of a hamstring injury.

Yesterday, the Reds lost 2-1 to St Johnstone in a friendly at Pittodrie. Greg Tanser’s penalty and free-kick had the Perth side two up before Bruce Anderson pulled one back.

As well as Devlin, full-back Shay Logan and midfielder Dylan McGeouch missed the match due to minor strains picked up in training. Striker Curtis Main was also absent as he continues to step up his recovery after knee surgery last month.

McInnes added: “There have been a few calf strains and other niggles, but we expected that after the long lay-off we had.

“Shay Logan, Dylan McGeouch and Niall McGinn all have suffered wee strains, but Niall is back now.

“Only Shay, Dylan, Curtis Main and Mikey Devlin, who has a hamstring injury, were not involved.”

During this unique pre-season, Premiership clubs have been forced to play friendlies against each other as they prepare for the new campaign.

No other Scottish leagues have returned to training. Aberdeen have already played Ross County and are set to face Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

They have also been playing 11-a-side matches in training and McInnes says building up fitness and sharpness by replicating game situations is important.

He said: “It is important we top up the minutes for the boys and we’re mindful of the need to get that match fitness and sharpness ahead of the start of the new season next weekend.

“Since the friendly with Ross County, we’ve had a couple of 11 v 11 games with referees.

“We lost one friendly due to a late cancellation and there was no time to arrange an alternative, but it is good to get another game under our belts.

“You can try to mimic match situations, but there is no substitute for facing other teams and playing competitive matches.

“Every club is in the same boat, which is why we’ve had to play each other in friendly games.

“We still have a few who are a bit behind, so they will get their chance to play.”