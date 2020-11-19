Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits fears over jobs if fans continue to be locked out

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes fears jobs at the club could be under threat if supporters continue to be locked out of Pittodrie.

The pandemic and the absence of supporters has hit the Dons hard with the club recently confirming overall matchday revenue is down 82%.

Losses of £5 million on matchday income are projected over the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Aberdeen’s players, management and staff earning more than £30,000 agreed to pay cuts averaging 20% in July in a bid to save £1m – and protect jobs.

McInnes admits there is now a real concern that if there continues to be no supporters at Pittodrie jobs will be in jeopardy.

Club chairman Dave Cormack recently urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and national clinical director Jason Leitch to open immediate dialogue with Scottish football in a bid to get fans back safely to stadia.

Aberdeen held a successful test event in September where 300 supporters attended the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Following that success, the Dons had hoped to have 1,000 fans at Pittodrie for the clash with Celtic in October. Despite the backing of Aberdeen City Council, the bid for that second test event was rejected by the government.

McInnes said: “We’ve managed to keep everybody in employment at the club. That hasn’t been easy and it’s taken a lot of sacrifices from people to make sure that is the case.

“We’re just keen as a club to get an idea as to when we can get some sort of encouragement to get supporters back in and bring some much-needed money in.

“If it does continue as it is, being able to keep everybody in jobs is going to be a real challenge.”

The club’s 2019-20 accounts are set to be published at the end of this week and will further highlight the devastating financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Chairman Cormack called for urgent talks with the Scottish Government to produce a plan to get supporters back in stadiums with many clubs fighting for “survival” due to absence of fans.

McInnes said: “The chairman coming out last week and expressing his concerns was only natural. It’s my job to look after the team and get results. It’s his to safeguard the future of the club.

“There’s obvious concerns there from everybody.

“The chairman is only trying to put that out there that this is our reality.

“We’ve got to look after our club, find a way forward and get round the table again and see how we can navigate a way though this.

“But everyone would accept that the ongoing situation we’ve got in certain areas is a worry.”