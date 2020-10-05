Aberdeen make late deadline day signing as goalkeeper Gary Woods secured from Oldham Athletic

Aberdeen have secured a late loan signing on deadline day, landing goalkeeper Gary Woods from Oldham Athletic as short-term cover for injured keeper Tomas Cerny.

Cerny has been ruled out for 12 weeks with a knee injury and Woods, 29, who played for Hamilton Accies between 2016 and 2019 has been brought in to provide back-up to first-choice goalie and club captain Joe Lewis.

Woods also made a handful of appearances on loan at Ross County in season 2015/16, including a starring role in the Staggies’ League Cup Final win over Hibs.

Derek McInnes said: “It’s come to light in recent days that Tomas will require an operation and is likely to be out for a number of weeks. We therefore felt the need to sign an experienced goalkeeper to provide cover, and also provide competition for Joe in the months ahead.

“We’re delighted to get Gary, a player who knows the league well, on board.”

He is Aberdeen’s second signing of the day after former loanee Greg Leigh joined on a short-term contract. Wing-back Leigh was recently released by Dutch side NAC Breda.