Aberdeen loanee Ryan Edmondson gives insight into life under ‘intriguing’ Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Teenage striker Ryan Edmondson is ready to give his all to maximise the opportunity of his loan spell at Aberdeen.

That work ethic and dedication was fundamental to the 19-year-old before Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Elland Road in summer 2018.

However, the Argentinian manager instilled further humility in Edmondson and his Leeds team-mates with unique strategies such a litter-picking and daily book-reading sessions.

They worked as former Argentina, Lazio and Marseille boss Bielsa led Leeds to the Championship title this summer and promotion to the top-flight.

Edmondson said: “He is an intriguing character and when he first came to the club it was very different.

“We all bought into this system and really thrived off it.

“Three or four days into him he got us all into a group after training.

“He had worked out the amount of hours a litter-picker in Leeds would have to work in order to be able to afford a ticket for a game.

“The manager told us all stories about how much people had to work just to afford to come to one game. He made everyone pick up litter with a little picker and bin bag.

“A lot of players weren’t happy with it because it is not something they are used to.

“However, I think the message behind it is crucial.

“It helped the boys a lot to have that humility within the game.

“If you are not humble then a lot of the time you are not able to work. He got the message through and we bought into it and were ready to do what he asked.

“The way Leeds performed this season, the first team especially, is credit to every single one of the players for buying into it.”

As part of Bielsa’s offbeat approach he also made players read Legacy, a book about the All Blacks, daily to give them a “major psychological advantage”.

Edmondson explained: “He did make us do reading classes at one point.

“The manager had basically all of the first team in the gym and printed the same book off about into a script about 50 times.

“Then he made us sit there silently for about half-an-hour each day and just read.

“He said reading was a major psychological advantage and helped you a lot.

“It was something different, but the fact we bought into it really got the message across to the manager that we were willing to work and do whatever it took to be successful.” A prolific scorer for Leeds U23s for the last two seasons, Edmondson has made two subs appearances for the Elland Road club, making his debut at 16.

He hopes a successful loan spell at Pittodrie can elevate him into Bielsa’s squad in their return to the Premier League.

Edmondson was drafted in as an emergency replacement at Aberdeen for Sam Cosgrove.

Last season’s leading scorer on 23 goals, Cosgrove is out for 10 weeks with a knee injury.

Edmondson revealed there were a few loan moves touted as possibilities, but when Aberdeen came into the equation he jumped at the opportunity.

He said: “It was all kind of last minute to be fair.

“There were a few loan moves on the cards, then my agent said last Wednesday that Aberdeen had come in for me. It was a bit shocked really. I thought it was going to be one of those things that blows over and you never speak of it again.

“Then on Thursday morning, my agent rang me again and said they wanted me. I was good for that and happy to go.”

After a conversation with boss Derek McInnes, the striker set off on the 365-mile drive to Aberdeen later that same day.

He said: “Derek McInnes phoned me on Thursday afternoon and said ‘We want you a lot, we’ve watched you play and you’ll suit our system quite well’.

“He asked if it would be possible for me to get up here ASAP, so I ended up driving up on Thursday night and stayed in a hotel in Edinburgh for the night.

“I left Edinburgh at 6am on Friday morning and just about made training.”

