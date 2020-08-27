Aberdeen loanee Marley Watkins set to finally make European debut after giving up chance in 2015

New loan signing Marley Watkins has no regrets about turning his back on Europe and a move to Aberdeen in 2015.

The Welsh international left Inverness Caley Thistle immediately after helping them secure a historic Scottish Cup win by scoring in the final.

The 29-year-old gave up the opportunity to play in Europe with the Highland outfit.

That summer he also came close to signing for Aberdeen after talks with boss Derek McInnes, only to opt for a return to England with Barnsley.

Now, five years on, McInnes has finally landed his man on a loan deal until January and Watkins can finally taste European action.

Having made an impressive debut in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston at the weekend, Watkins is set to lead the line against NSI Runavik from the Faroe Islands tonight.

He said: “I had met the gaffer (McInnes) before and liked the way he worked and how he was with me the last time.

“At that time I would say it was between Aberdeen and Barnsley.

“I just swayed towards Barnsley because I wanted to go back down to England to prove myself and go as high as I could down there.

“I left Inverness just after we won the Scottish Cup, which meant I didn’t get the chance to play in Europe with them.

“I made that decision to go back down to England and you cannot live with regrets.

“I am excited now that I finally get to play in Europe.”

After a five-year wait for a European debut, tonight’s one-legged Europa League first qualifying round tie will be somewhat different to what Watkins would have imagined. There will be no crowd due to the pandemic and the opponents are Faroese minnows.

He said: “It’s going to be a bit different this year with no fans allowed into the ground, but that’s out of our hands.

“We can only play who is in front of us as well, so you just have to focus on the game and give a good account of yourself.”

Watkins’ decision to reject a potential move to Aberdeen in favour of returning south of the border saw him win promotion to the Championship with Barnsley.

He then earned a switch to Norwich City before completing a £1m transfer to Bristol, where he is contracted until summer 2021.

Capped twice by Wales, playing in the Europa League is another box to be ticked in his career.

He said: “Playing at this level is going to be good experience, you want to get as many of those as you can in your career.

“When Aberdeen came in for me, having Europe and the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup was a great incentive.

“This club is synonymous with Europe from the past. All round it was a good move for me.”

Aberdeen were unable to have a presence at Runavik’s 5-1 preliminary round defeat of Barry Town United in the Faroe Islands last Thursday due to government advice.

However, they have studied footage of their opponents in action.

Watkins said: “We had a team meeting about Runavik on Wednesday morning. We watched clips of them, looking at their strengths and their weaknesses.

“I think the biggest thing is we have to just focus on ourselves, concentrate on how we’re going to play and take it from there.

“Hopefully if we are able to do that, we will win and get through to the next round. We are ready for the game coming around now and want to put on a show.

“The aim is to get through this round and hopefully a few more then see where it takes us.”

The Aberdeen board sanctioned the emergency loan signing of Watkins in response to a striker crisis in which McInnes had no senior centre-forwards for the 1-0 win at St Johnstone. Watkins’ loan was completed just 24 hours before a debut against Livingston.

He sought some advice from Bristol team-mate Zak Vyner who was on loan at Aberdeen last season. Vyner’s loan was cut short in January due to injury.

Watkins said: “Zak said he really enjoyed it, that it was a great club with great people and I am seeing that already.

“I am really happy to be here.”