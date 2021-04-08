Aberdeen loan striker Fraser Hornby set to return from injury to face St Johnstone

Loan striker Fraser Hornby is fit to face St Johnstone on Saturday having been ruled out of the recent Scottish Cup defeat of Dumbarton by injury.

Stade de Reims centre-forward Hornby was a late call-off ahead of the1-0 win at League One Dumbarton in the third round.

It was the latest injury set-back for the 21-year-old who had previously been ruled out for a month with a thigh muscle injury suffered in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock on February 20.

Scotland U21 international striker Hornby returned from that thigh injury when featuring as a late substitute in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United on March 20, the Dons first match under the guidance of interim manager Paul Sheerin.

However Sheerin confirmed a ‘niggle’ in the build up to the Dumbarton game had ruled the striker out for the cup clash.

Hornby’s availability is a boost as St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry is ineligible for Saturday’s post-split Premiership trip to Perth due to the terms of his loan deal.

Hendry, 23, netted the goal to dump Dumbarton.

Goal shy Aberdeen have scored just twice in 11 games with Hendry netting both.

Sheerin said: “Fraser Hornby is back fit.

“He picked up a niggle before the Dumbarton game, but he is back fit and comes under consideration.”

Sheerin will remain in the dugout on Saturday as former Atlanta United 2 boss Glass is currently undergoing a 10 day quarantine period having jetted in from the United States.

Glass, who has secured England squad striker coach Allan Russell as his assistant, will begin work with the Aberdeen squad on Tuesday.