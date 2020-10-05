Aberdeen loan striker Bruce Anderson to Championship Ayr United

Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson has joined Ayr United on loan.

Anderson, 22, who started the Dons’ Premiership opener against Rangers, has made five appearances so far this term.

He will now spend the remainder of the campaign with the Championship Honest Men.

Ayr boss Mark Kerr said: “We are delighted to get this over the line.

“Bruce is someone we have been very keen on for some time now. He is a proper goalscorer and gets himself into great areas.

“Derek McInnes rates him very highly and considers him a natural finisher.

“Bruce has pace, energy and has been really involved in the Aberdeen first team for a couple of years now.”