Aberdeen loan star Callum Hendry is confident ‘bold move’ of landing England’s striker coach will revitalise faltering attack

Loan striker Callum Hendry is confident incoming coach Allan Russell will quickly solve Aberdeen’s goal scoring problem.

New Dons boss Stephen Glass has secured England attacking coach Russell as his assistant.

Hendry hailed Russell’s capture as a “bold statement” by Glass and Aberdeen.

With Gareth Southgate’s England squad, Russell works with world class strikers Harry Kane (Spurs), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Despite committing to the Dons, Russell will continue his work with England and will coach those strikers at the Euro 2020 finals this summer – where England will host Scotland at Wembley on June 18.

Glass is currently in 10 day quarantine having flown in from the United States and will take over the Dons with Russell next Tuesday.

Interim manager Paul Sheerin will be in the dugout for Saturday’s Premiership trip to St Johnstone, Hendry’s parent club.

Secured on transfer deadline day of the winter window, Hendry netted the second goal of his loan spell as the Reds edged past Dumbarton 1-0 in the Scottish Cup third round.

That was only the Dons second goal in 11 games – both netted by Hendry.

Hendry reckons Russell’s imminent arrival will revitalise a misfiring attack that had 26 shots against League One part-timers Dumbarton – but only one goal.

Hendry said: “If anyone is going to teach you how to score goals, it’s someone like him (Russell).

“It’s a bold statement from the club, but it’s not a small club.

“It’s a huge, huge club, so it’s important to make a statement.

“He has worked with the best and did private sessions with some of the strikers in the English Premier League and then went into work with England.

“It’s a massive confidence booster to have someone like that coming in.

“All the boys are looking forward to working with all of the new staff.”

Delighted to announce that I’ve joined @AberdeenFC as assistant coach. Very proud to join such a prestigious club at an exciting time and combine it alongside my current role with @England #StandFree pic.twitter.com/h92GDKOLk8 — Superior Striker (@SuperiorStriker) April 2, 2021

As a striker Russell, 40, had spells at St Mirren, Airdrie United, Hamilton and Kilmarnock before moving to the States in 2010, where he played alongside Glass at Carolina Railhawks.

England striker Kane credited Russell for playing a key role in helping him secure the golden boot award for top scorer at the 2018 World Cup finals, where England reached the semi-finals.

Russell rose to prominence with his Superior Striking coaching and also regularly appeared on Sky TV’s Soccer Am delivering coaching advice on striker and attacking play.

Hendry, 23, said: “I’m really looking forward to the striker coach coming in.

“I actually used to watch his videos when I was 13 and 14 at the Academy at Blackburn (Rovers),

“We all stayed in digs in Blackburn and we all watched them when we were younger.

“It’s mad for me to be thinking that I was watching those videos with the boys and now I‘m going to train under him.”

This series of drills with @Sure will help you improve your movement & finishing! Don’t forget to screenshot the drill for you to use in training.#NeverMoreSure #MoveMoreLiveMore pic.twitter.com/7FTArFxSmz — Superior Striker (@SuperiorStriker) September 28, 2019

Secured on loan from St Johnstone until the end of the season, Hendry is the only striker to have scored for Aberdeen in 2021 – having netted twice.

He believes Russell, who will start training the Reds strikers at Cormack Park next week, can help sharpen their awareness, movement and positional sense.

He said: “As a striker, finishing drills are easy to do.

“You do that all of the time from the days when you are in the Academy.

“But I think he will help with things like positioning and help our awareness around the box and stuff like that, which is important so you are getting into the right positions at least.

“It’s the little things that can make that massive difference and change a whole game.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Aberdeen have scored just six goals in 15 games in 2021.

Hendry, the only striker to find the net this year, will be unavailable to face parent club St Johnstone on Saturday due to the terms of his loan agreement.

He said: “I was delighted to get a goal against Dumbarton.

“I have been on dry patches when I have not scored, but have never lacked confidence.

“I don’t feel I have a problem with hitting the target.

“I am going to be patient and will always give my best for the team.”