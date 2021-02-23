Aberdeen loan star Callum Hendry has no fear of Celtic and has called for the chance to shoot Hoops down

Loan striker Callum Hendry has no fear of Celtic and aims to shoot them down at Parkhead to reignite the bid for third spot.

Hendy ended Aberdeen’s club-record scoring drought when netting in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock.

On loan from St Johnstone until the end of the season, the 23-year-old’s headed effort was the Dons’ first goal in 574 minutes of action.

Hendry came off the bench for on loan Stade de Reims striker Fraser Hornby, who suffered a thigh injury while shooting at goal.

In scoring with his first touch Hendry made an immediate impact.

He hopes his performance off the bench is enough to secure a start against an under-pressure Celtic side on Saturday.

The Hoops are reeling after a shock 1-0 loss at Ross County.

“We’ll do everything we can to try to get that.

“The boys had stuck together so that win (against Kilmarnock) was nothing more than we deserved.

“It’s important we take everything from that into Celtic and the weeks after that.

“We have to build on it.

“We all know what’s expected of us and we go into every game wanting three points.”

Having fallen out of the starting-line up at St Johnstone this season, Hendry was delighted when Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes moved to secure him.

He aims to repay that faith by seizing the opportunity to star for a bigger team “by the scruff of the neck” and delivering goals.

Hendry said: “I know what I’m capable of, where I should be and what level I should be playing.

“If you’re not getting a game at Saints and another SPL team comes in for you, it shows someone else has got faith in you.

“I was delighted when Derek (McInnes) got in touch, but I just wanted to start playing football again.

“Every footballer will say the same thing – ‘It’s your career – you have to take it by the scruff of the neck’.

“I’ve been loving it here.

“The boys are amazing, the gaffer, Tony (Docherty) and the staff are really good.

“There’s a really nice feel about the place. I’m really enjoying my football again.”

© SNS Group

Hendry’s goal ended a six-game winless run that saw third-placed Hibs, who have a game in hand, open up a four point advantage over Aberdeen.

It is a commanding position with only eight Premiership games remaining, but far from unassailable.

Hendry said: “In football teams go through patches like that.

“We don’t feel pressure – the gaffer doesn’t put any pressure on us.

“You just have to bounce back and, although Kilmarnock was a tough game, we deserved the three points.”

Hendry has yet to start for the Dons since signing on loan on transfer deadline day

McInnes has so far opted to start with Hornby and on-loan St Gallen striker Florian Kamberi, with Hendry coming off the bench.

I hope I’ve done enough for a start at Celtic and I’ll take my chance again. “Hopefully my goal it is the first of many as I wanted to come to Aberdeen and score goals. “I’ve got on really well with Fraser since he’s come in, we’ve got really close. “I hate seeing any of my pals get injured so I hope it’s nothing serious.” Callum Hendry

Hornby and Kamberi started at the top of a 3-5-2 formation in the 1-0 loss to Celtic last week.

However, Hornby is set to miss Saturday’s clash at Celtic with the thigh injury that forced him off early on against Kilmarnock.

© Shutterstock Feed

Hendry hopes to start at Parkhead, although he is disappointed his chance could come through a team-mate’s injury.

“From a selfish point of view, it is my opportunity, but it’s come in the worst way I would want.

“I would rather come on in the 80th minute, Fraser be fit and me score, so all three strikers are fit.

“ We’re a team, we’re pals, but it is what it is.”