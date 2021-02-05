Aberdeen loan signing Florian Kamberi will not be available to face Hibs as he is still not in Scotland

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has confirmed loan signing Florian Kamberi will not be available to face Hibs tomorrow as he is still in Switzerland.

Kamberi was snapped up on a loan deal until the end of the season from Swiss side St Gallen on transfer deadline day.

It was hoped the 25-year-old’s work permit would be in place to allow him to face former club Hibs at Easter Road tomorrow.

However, the Dons have lost the race to get the paperwork completed in time due to complications with international travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, McInnes confirmed Kamberi will be in Scotland by Wednesday at the latest.

That will open the way for Kamberi, who spent a loan spell on loan at Rangers from Hibs last season, to make his debut against St Mirren at Pittodrie next Saturday.

McInnes said: “We haven’t been able to get Florian over yet.

“He can’t travel until he has his work permit.

“The process is well on its way, but it will not be in time for tomorrow’s game.

“At the very latest he will be in the country on the 10th of February.

“Normally you can try and ask a few people to try and do you a favour.

“With the Covid situation it has been a challenge.”

Aberdeen have suffered a double blow ahead of the clash at Hibs following confirmation attacker Ryan Hedges is set to be ruled out injured for the rest of the campaign.

The Welsh international will undergo surgery next Friday, having torn a pectoral muscle off the bone.

Hedges, 25, has been Aberdeen’s most influential attacking player this season, with eight goals in 30 appearances.

He was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Livingston at Pittodrie and it is expected he will be out for the rest of the campaign.