Aberdeen have been linked to a move for Ross County’s Ross Stewart.

It is understood the Dons are keeping tabs on the 11-goal Staggies striker’s situation, with Premiership rivals Hibs said to have made contact with the Dingwall outfit over the 23-year-old.

The Dons are hopeful of keeping hold of their own star striker Sam Cosgrove after Friday’s transfer deadline, with English Championship sides circling, and also have Curtis Main and Bruce Anderson currently on the books.