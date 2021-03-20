Aberdeen linked with move for Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for soon-to-be-out-of-contract Motherwell centre-half Declan Gallagher – despite currently having no permanent manager.

Derek McInnes’ sacking hasn’t put off the already-interested Dons, who are understood to still be keen to tie up a pre-contract deal for the 30-year-old defender.

Aberdeen centre-backs Tommie Hoban and Ash Taylor are both due to be out of contract in the summer as things stand, while the Reds sold Gallagher’s fellow Scotland international Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Hearts, Dundee United and Cardiff City are also said to be circling for the Steelmen’s star stopper.